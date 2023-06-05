Rohit Sharma opens up on challenges of batting in English conditions ahead of WTC final vs Australia

The Indian captain averages 42.36 with two half-centuries and a ton to his name in six Tests in England. He had a particularly fruitful tour back in 2021 when he built a formidable partnership with KL Rahul at the top of the order. He had averaged 52.57 in four games in that tour. Rohit even scored 127 runs in the second innings of the fourth Test at The Oval. India ended up winning that game by 157 runs and will be hoping to replicate that effort when they take on Australia in the WTC summit clash.

Indian skipper Rohit Sharma has said that one needs to be prepared to go through the grind and bat long hours to find success in English conditions. He insisted on studying data to understand scoring patterns at different grounds.

For example, he said that the square boundaries at The Oval are pretty quick and hence indicated that shots like cut and the pull could be banked upon during the World Test Championship (WTC) final that starts at the venue on June 7.

“In England in general, it's pretty challenging conditions for batters. As long as you are prepared to have a good grind, you can have success,” the 36-year-old said in an ICC event named ‘Afternoon with Test Legends’.

Further, Rohit said that sustaining concentration over long periods of time is essential to find success in England. He mentioned that one develops an intuition regarding the correct time to take on a bowler with such an approach and it accordingly helps batsmen reap rich dividends after some getting their eye in.

“You need to keep concentrating for longer periods of time and you will get that intuition when it's time to take on the bowlers. More importantly, you need to be out there and you have got to understand what your strengths are,” Rohit added.

Rohit Sharma’s Test record in England

The Indian captain averages 42.36 with two half-centuries and a ton to his name in six Tests in England. He had a particularly fruitful tour back in 2021 when he built a formidable partnership with KL Rahul at the top of the order. He had averaged 52.57 in four games in that tour. Rohit even scored 127 runs in the second innings of the fourth Test at The Oval. India ended up winning that game by 157 runs and will be hoping to replicate that effort when they take on Australia in the WTC summit clash.