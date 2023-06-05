Rohit Sharma opens up on challenges of batting in English conditions ahead of WTC final vs Australia

English
homesports NewsRohit Sharma opens up on challenges of batting in English conditions ahead of WTC final vs Australia

By Tarkesh Jha  Jun 5, 2023 4:49:07 PM IST (Published)

The Indian captain averages 42.36 with two half-centuries and a ton to his name in six Tests in England. He had a particularly fruitful tour back in 2021 when he built a formidable partnership with KL Rahul at the top of the order. He had averaged 52.57 in four games in that tour. Rohit even scored 127 runs in the second innings of the fourth Test at The Oval. India ended up winning that game by 157 runs and will be hoping to replicate that effort when they take on Australia in the WTC summit clash.

Indian skipper Rohit Sharma has said that one needs to be prepared to go through the grind and bat long hours to find success in English conditions. He insisted on studying data to understand scoring patterns at different grounds.

For example, he said that the square boundaries at The Oval are pretty quick and hence indicated that shots like cut and the pull could be banked upon during the World Test Championship (WTC) final that starts at the venue on June 7.
