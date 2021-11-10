Rohit Sharma named new India T20 cricket captain; here's how ex-cricketers and fans reacted

Rohit Sharma was named the captain of India’s T20 team that is all set to take on New Zealand in a three-match series set to take place in India. The ascendency of Sharma, who has earned worldwide praise for his role as the skipper of Mumbai Indians, comes after Virat Kohli announced the decision to resign from the post of captaincy.

The new development that comes not long after India’s shocking exit from the ongoing T20 World Cup has led to a flurry of reactions, mostly positive.

Outgoing India head coach Ravi Shastri said that the team has got a very capable guy in Rohit Sharma to take over the mantle of T20I captaincy from Virat Kohli. "I think in Rohit, you have got a very capable guy. He has won so many IPLs and has been the vice-captain of this side. He's ready in the wings to take that job. As far as the T20 team is concerned, we will always have got a strong team. We might have not won this World Cup. But continuing forward, you will always have a very strong team because the IPL throws a lot of young players into the mix. Rahul will have his own ideas on how to take this team forward and I still see it as a very good team," said Shastri. He also added that Sharma having already won multiple IPL trophies and served as vice-captain for long is very much ready in the wings to take up the job.

Earlier, several former players had come out in support of making Rohit Sharma the captain of India’s T20 and one day sides.

“Rohit deserves to be India’s next T20 captain because he has done well whenever he’s been given an opportunity to lead India,” former top-order batter Dilip Vengsarkar was quoted as saying to The Times of India adding that he has been an exceptional captain for not just in international cricket but also in IPL.

Former India batter Sandeep Patil supported the transfer of leadership to Sharma stating that “Rohit has proved his mettle.”

However, legendary Indian batter Sunil Gavaskar had a different take on the matter. Gavaskar felt that India should groom KL Rahul in the leadership role in the limited-overs format. “Generally, a captain is only as good as his team. I know Rohit has won five IPL trophies under his captaincy but leading a national team is completely different to leading your state team or franchise,” he said adding that India should groom KL Rahul in the leadership role in the limited-overs format.