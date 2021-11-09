Rohit Sharma named India's T20 captain for New Zealand Series

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has announced its 16-member squad that will be playing in the 3-match T20I series against New Zealand. Leading the squad will be Rohit Sharma as captain, and KL Rahul as vice-captain. The series will begin on November, 17, 2021.

Rohit Sharma , 34, has often been called one of the best opening batsman. He has played in over 381 international matches, over 100 of which have been the short format T20 internationals. He has scored over 40 centuries. Sharma made a strong impression when he debuted in November, 2013 against the T20T20T20West Indies and managed to score 177, the second-highest score on debut by an Indian.

An aggressive yet elegant batsman, Sharma has scored 9,205 runs in ODIs with a batting average of 48.96. He has 29 centuries in the format and 43 half-centuries, with his highest score of 264, the highest individual score by a batsman playing in a one-day international match. Sharma scored 330 runs in the 2015 ICC World Cup and then 648 runs in the 2019 ICC World Cup to finish as the leading run-scorer and win the ICC's Golden Bat award.