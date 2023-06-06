Rohit Sharma injury update ahead of WTC Final: Skipper set to play as hit on thumb not too serious

Network18 Cricket Editor K Shriniwas Rao, who is present at The Oval for the WTC summit clash, confirmed that Indian captain will be fit to play in the upcoming match against Australia.

Indian skipper Rohit Sharma was hit on the thumb whilst practicing for the World Test Championship (WTC) final at The Oval on Tuesday. The 36-year-old instantly came out of the nets and he was attended to by the team physio. Rohit did not resume training and it sparked rumours that he could miss out on the all-important finale of the WTC that starts on Wednesday.

Also Read:

However, Network18 Cricket Editor K Shriniwas Rao, who is present at The Oval for the WTC summit clash, confirmed that the Indian captain will be fit to play in the upcoming match against Australia. He mentioned that Rohit might undergo a scan just for a precautionary reason but there are no doubts about the batsman's availability for the match as India looks to bring curtains down to their WTC 2021-23 campaign by lifting their first International Cricket Council (ICC) tournament in 10 years. Reportedly, Rohit did not rejoin the nets as the Indian team's session was nearing its end anyway.

Snippet of The Oval during the practice session before the WTC final. (Pic Credit: KSR)

Rohit missed England tour in 2022

The rumours about Rohit sitting out of the WTC finale must have brought unpleasant memories for the Indian cricket team fans. Last year, around the same time, India was preparing to take on England for the fifth Test of their unfinished series against the Three Lions.

With the away team leading 2-1, it presented an excellent opportunity to Rohit's team to seal a historic series victory on English shores. However, they succumbed to a seven-wicket loss as Rohit missed out on the decider after contracting the Covid-19 infection just a couple of days before the start of the game.

India will be needing his calm presence at the top of the order, as Rohit excelled with a second-innings century that propelled India to a 157-run victory the last time they played at The Oval back in 2021 against England. He averaged 52.57 with two half-centuries and a ton in four Tests in the country in 2021. The Indian team management will be banking on him to deliver similar returns when they lock horns with the Pat Cummins-led side from Wednesday onward.