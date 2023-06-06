Rohit Sharma injury update ahead of WTC Final: Skipper set to play as hit on thumb not too serious

Network18 Cricket Editor K Shriniwas Rao, who is present at The Oval for the WTC summit clash, confirmed that Indian captain will be fit to play in the upcoming match against Australia.

Indian skipper Rohit Sharma was hit on the thumb whilst practicing for the World Test Championship (WTC) final at The Oval on Tuesday. The 36-year-old instantly came out of the nets and he was attended to by the team physio. Rohit did not resume training and it sparked rumours that he could miss out on the all-important finale of the WTC that starts on Wednesday.

However, Network18 Cricket Editor K Shriniwas Rao, who is present at The Oval for the WTC summit clash, confirmed that the Indian captain will be fit to play in the upcoming match against Australia. He mentioned that Rohit might undergo a scan just for a precautionary reason but there are no doubts about the batsman's availability for the match as India looks to bring curtains down to their WTC 2021-23 campaign by lifting their first International Cricket Council (ICC) tournament in 10 years. Reportedly, Rohit did not rejoin the nets as the Indian team's session was nearing its end anyway.