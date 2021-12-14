Rohit Sharma injured for South Africa Test series, Virat Kohli likely to miss ODIs; Mohammed Azharuddin smells 'rift'

Virat Kohli has reportedly opted out of India’s three-match ODI series against South Africa which is scheduled to be held in January next year.

According to reports, Virat is taking time off to celebrate his daughter Vamika's first birthday.

This comes a day after the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Monday announced that Rohit Sharma has been ruled out of the three-match Test series in South Africa due to a left hamstring injury sustained during a training session in Mumbai.

However, Sharma is expected to recover for the ODIs.

Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma missing the ODI and Test series against South Africa respectively, has given a rise to the speculation of a cold war brewing between the two in the wake of ODI captaincy change. Rohit, who was already appointed T20 International captain, replaced Kohli as ODI captain last week.

Former India captain Mohammed Azharuddin has questioned the timing of Rohit Sharma's injury ahead of the Test series and Virat Kohli's break from ODI matches.

"Virat Kohli has informed that he's not available for the ODI series & Rohit Sharma is unavailable fr d upcoming test. There is no harm in takin a break but d timing has to be better. This just substantiates speculation abt d rift. Neither wil be giving up d other form of cricket," he tweeted.

The Test series against South Africa gets underway from December 26, followed by a 3-match ODI series. The first One-Day International is scheduled to be held in Paarl on January 19. The second match will be played at the same venue on January 21 after which the teams will move to Cape Town to play the final game of the tour on January 23.