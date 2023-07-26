Rohit Sharma enters top 10, Yashasvi Jaiswal and Mohammed Siraj make big gains in ICC Test player rankings

Indian players Rohit Sharma, Yashasvi Jaiswal and Mohammed Siraj have made huge gains in the International Cricket Council (ICC) rankings after the recent India-West Indies series. The Rahul Dravid-coached side secured a 1-0 victory in the Caribbean after the second Test was washed out due to rains.

Rohit played quickfire knocks of 80 and 57 runs in the previous game in the last Test and moved up to ninth spot in the batsmen rankings. Rohit is the top-ranked Indian player in the standings as of now. He is followed by Rishabh Pant and Virat Kohli in the 12th and 14th spots respectively.

ICC Test ranking:India number 1 team.Rohit number 10 batter.Ashwin number 1 bowler.Bumrah number 9 bowler.Jadeja number 10 bowler.Jadeja number 1 all-rounder.Ashwin number 2 all-rounder.Axar number 5 all-rounder.This is Domination. pic.twitter.com/YmcedoSyNI — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) July 19, 2023

Yashasvi Jaiswal debuted in the first game of the series and played a splendid knock of 171 runs in the first innings. That has helped Jaiswal position himself in the 63rd spot in the rankings. Siraj had the unique opportunity to lead the bowling attack in the absence of Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Shami from this tour. He grabbed that chance by both hands, climbing to his career-high of 33rd spot in the bowling rankings.

Kane Williamson, Marnus Labuschagne and Joe Root lead the way by occupying the top three spots in the batsmen rankings in Tests. Ravichandran Ashwin, Kagiso Rabada and Pat Cummins are placed in the first three positions in the bowling standings. Ravindra Jadeja, Ashwin and Shakib al Hasan are their counterparts in the all-rounder category.

India is the topmost ranked Test team, having garnered a rating of 121 points and they are followed by Australia and England with ratings of 116 and 114 respectively.