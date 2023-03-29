Rohit Sharma ends speculation on IPL 2023 captaincy in wake of back-to-back tournaments

Indian team is having a packed season as the team is playing the 2023 World Test Championship finale and is also about to host ODI World Cup on home soil by the end of this year.

After carrying the banter as a captain for around 10 years in the Mumbai Indians family, Rohit Sharma addressed the chances of stepping down as captain of the MI team for a few matches. The Indian team has had a packed season so far and has its eyes now on the 2023 World Test Championship finale and later in the year will host the ICC ODI World Cup.

In a recent press conference MI captain Rohit Sharma was asked if he would be available in all the IPL matches as a captain or a player? To which he didn't give a direct answer, but rather directed the question to the team's Head Coach Mark Boucher. When asked if Sharma would rest, he said, "I will leave it to Mark (Boucher)." To which Mark responded, “If he (Rohit) wants rest will give him."

Team India is all set to face Australia in the final of the 2023 World Test Championship (WTC) at London's Kia Oval nine days after the IPL finale. The five-day test match is scheduled to start on June 7. India will not only aim to seal the deal this time after losing the inaugural final in 2021, but would look to overcome the drought of not winning a single ICC cup in the last ten years.

The conversation around national players playing for IPL as well as Team India is something that the MI captain had initiated after the ODI series against Australia. Sharma had pointed out that it is always the players' decision to keep themselves fit for national duty while playing for their respective franchises in the Indian Premier League. "It’s all up to the franchises now. They own them now. We have given some indications to the teams, but at the end of the day, it’s up to the franchises. And more importantly, it’s up to the players. They are all adults; they have to look after their bodies. If they feel it’s getting a bit too much, they can talk about it and take a break in one or two games. I doubt if that will happen, but,” he had said.

According to a few media reports it is believed that if the chance be, it will be Suryakumar Yadav who could lead Mumbai Indians in Rohit's absence.

In the press meet of Mumbai Indians, Rohit expressed his gratitude for leading the franchise for over a decade. "Ten years is a long time. Playing for more than 10 years and being captain for 10 years, obviously, you are bound to create a lot of memories and I have loved each and every moment of it. If you ask me to single out any memories I won’t be able to. This team has given me a great opportunity to come out and express myself - first as a player and then as a leader. I’ve certainly enjoyed each and every moment of it."