Indian skipper Rohit Sharma has swept aside concerns regarding the form of his predecessor Virat Kohli and said everything will fall in place. Speaking to the media on the eve of the first T20 match against West indies, the opening batter and captain said that the media is making unnecessary controversy about Kohli’s form, as per reports.

“If you guys (media) can keep quiet, everything will fall in place,” he said.

The statement comes amid rising concerns about Virat Kohli's relatively dip in form, or rather failure to score a big 100 in recent outings. Both coaches, Rahul Dravid and Viram Rathore, as well as Kohli himself, have said that there is no major concern as the former Indian captain has been batting well in the nets.

The Delhi-based, right-hand batter, considered by many as one of the all-time best, failed to make it big in the recently-concluded ODI series against West Indies after he managed just 26 runs from three outings.

"Do you think he needs confidence? What are you saying," Rohit had responded sarcastically when questions were raised about Kohli’s form during the post-match press conference after India won the ODI series 3-0 against West Indies.

"It is a different matter that he did not get a hundred, but in the series against South Africa, he scored two half-centuries in three games. I don't think there is anything wrong. The team management is not at all worried about that," he added.

However, irrespective of the open support shown by his captain, time seems to be running out for Kohli who will have to rectify his problems, particularly the habit of fishing for deliveries outside off stump. With the ODI world cup just a year away and a bunch of youngsters coming up to the spotlight, Kohli will have to raise the bar of his performance without further delay.

