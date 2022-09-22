Roger Federer to team up with longtime rival Rafael Nadal for his final professional tennis match

By Prakhar Sachdeo

It would be a strange but poetic end to Federer's career. At the peak of their respective careers, Federer and Nadal had a fierce on-court tennis rivalry. Their rivalry has manifested into some of the most memorable matches witnessed on tennis courts. The highlight of this clash will remain 2008 Wimbledon final that Nadal had won.

Tennis legend Roger Federer will be pairing with Rafael Nadal for his final professional tennis outing. Federer will hang up his racquet at the end of this weekend's Laver Cup being played in London.

Laver Cup is a men's team tournament that pits the best of the players from Europe against the players from the rest of the world.

The schedule for Day 1 of the 2022 Laver Cup has been declared.

The first match of the day will see Norway's Casper Rudd take on USA's Jack Sock in a singles match. This contest will be followed by another singles tie, between Greek Stefanos Tsitsipas and Argentina's D. Schwartzman. Later in the day under floodlights, Britain's Andy Murray will take on Australia's Alex de Minaur.

The final match of Day 1 will be the showpiece event, when Federer and Nadal will team up for the doubles match against the American duo of Frances Tiafoe and Jack Sock.



The two players faced each other 40 times in professional tennis matches. Nadal has had an upper hand in the rivalry, winning 24 of these 40 matches. But lately, Federer got better of Nadal. The last time the two players were on the opposite sides of the net in a professional match was at the 2019 Wimbledon semifinal, where Federer outsmarted Nadal in four sets. Seven of the last 10 meetings between the two greats also went in Federer's favour.

