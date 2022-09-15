By CNBCTV18.com

Mini Federer will walk away from professional tennis after being ranked the men's no.1 tennis player for 310 weeks including a record 237 consecutive weeks. He has won 103 ATP titles and a record eight men's singles Wimbledon titles, an Open Era record-tying five men's singles US Open titles, and a record six Year-end Championships.

Tennis great Roger Federer has planned to retire from professional tennis after the Laver Cup.

The 20-time Grand Slam champion took to Instagram and Twitter on Thursday to post the message about his retirement from professional tennis.

" To my tennis family and beyond, of all the gifts that tennis has given me over the years, the greatest without a doubt has been the people that I have met along the way. " reads the opening line of Federer's statement.

Highlighting his recent struggles with injuries, Federer further writes:

" my friends, my competitors, and most important of all the fans who give the sport its life. Today I want to share some news with all of you. As many of you know the past three years have presented me with challenges in form of injuries and surgeries. I've worked hard to return to full competitive form. But I also know my body's capacities and limits, and its message to me lately has been clear."

Federer continues:

"I am 41 years old. I have played more than 1500 matches over 24 years. Tennis has treated me more generously than I would have ever dreamt, and now I must recognize when it is time to end my competitive career. The Lave Cup next week in London will be my final ATP event. I will play more tennis in future, of course, but just not Grand Slams or on the tour. "

"...this is a bittersweet decision because I will miss everything the tour has given me. But at the same time, there is so much to celebrate. I consider myself the most fortunate people on earth. I was given a special talent to play tennis and I did it at a level that I never imagined for much longer than I ever thought possible. "

The complete statement of Federer can be read below

Federer will walk away from professional tennis after being ranked the men's no.1 tennis player for 310 weeks including a record 237 consecutive weeks. He has won 103 ATP titles and a record eight men's singles Wimbledon titles, an Open Era record-tying five men's singles US Open titles, and a record six Year-end Championships.

Federer is considered the greatest men's player to have graced the sport of tennis.