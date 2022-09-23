Roger Federer to play last match of tennis career alongside Rafale Nadal; when and where to watch

By Prakhar Sachdeo

Mini The twenty-time men's singles Grand Slam champion, Roger Federer will grace a tennis court for one last time as he teams up with Rafael Nadal for the doubles match on Day 1 of the 2022 Laver Cup. Here is how you can catch the Swiss Maestero in action.

Twenty-time Grand Slam champion Roger Federer will be playing his last professional tennis match on September 23. Last week the tennis great announced that he would be retiring from professional tennis and that the Laver Cup would be his final appearance as a professional tennis player.

Laver Cup is a professional men's team tournament where the best players of Europe team up to face the team comprising of the best players from the rest of the world. Federer will be playing for Europe.

Incidentally, Federer who made a name for himself as a singles player will not be playing any singles match in the Laver Cup. Instead, he will be teaming up with his on-court rival Rafael Nadal to play a doubles match. The Federer-Nadal duo will take on the American pair of Frances Tiafoe and Jack Sock. The doubles match will be the last match of Day 1 of this year's Laver Cup. The tournament will conclude on Sunday.

What time is Roger Federer-Rafale Nadal's doubles match?

The line-up is set for Day 1 of #LaverCup pic.twitter.com/HnulRs01KX — Laver Cup (@LaverCup) September 22, 2022 According to the Day 1 schedule of the Laver Cup, the Roger Feder-Rafael Nadal match will be the last match of the day. It will begin after the conclusion of the singles match between Andy Murray and Alex De Minaur. The doubles match should start on Saturday at 12.50 am IST. According to the Day 1 schedule of the Laver Cup, the Roger Feder-Rafael Nadal match will be the last match of the day. It will begin after the conclusion of the singles match between Andy Murray and Alex De Minaur. The doubles match should start on Saturday at 12.50 am IST.

Where to watch the Roger Federer-Rafale Nadal doubles match?

In India, Sony Sports Network will broadcast the Laver Cup. Online viewers can catch all the action via the Sony LIV app.