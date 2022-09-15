    CNBC TV18 Live Tv
    Roger Federer announces retirement: Tennis world reacts to the Swiss Maestro's announcement

    Roger Federer announces retirement: Tennis world reacts to the Swiss Maestro's announcement

    Roger Federer announces retirement: Tennis world reacts to the Swiss Maestro's announcement
    By CNBCTV18.com

    Roger Federer's retirement announcement sparked a flood of heartfelt emotions from the tennis community in recognition of his rich contribution to sports. It also elicited a ton of reactions from his opponents throughout the years.

    Roger Federer on Thursday announced that he would be retiring from professional tennis after playing the Laver Cup. Federer will retire as the greatest men's singles player in history.
    As he draws the curtain on a brilliant tennis career, his announcement sparked a flood of heartfelt emotions from the tennis community in recognition of his rich contribution to sports. It also elicited a ton of reactions from his opponents throughout the years.
    Here are some reactions:
    Rafael Nadal, 22-time Grand Slam champion and Federer's longtime opponent, expressed his admiration for the player, saying, "It's a sad day for me personally and for sports around the world."
    Andy Roddick, an American former world No. 1 tennis player, took to Twitter to voice his thoughts and to pay tribute to Federer's career achievements. The two met 24 times in official Association of Tennis Professionals (ATP) matches during the Open Era, with Federer dominating 21-3.
    Carlos Alcaraz, the new ATP World No. 1 singles player, also paid tribute to his buddy with some kind words.
    Fellow tennis legend and 11-time Grand Slam winner Rod Laver tweeted some kind words for the Swiss maestro.
    Wimbledon, where the Tennis icon won the men's record eight times, acknowledged its privilege to have witnessed his journey, and put out a tweet.
    Billie Jean King, former women's number one, described the eight-time Wimbledon winner as having the "most complete game" of his generation and praised his tennis knowledge and ability on the court.
    Former US Open champion Juan Martin Del Potro expressed his love for the maestro and complimented him for his outstanding career.
    Indian cricket legend, Sachin Tendulkar also took to Twitter to pay a rich tribute to the 41-year-old star.
    (Edited by : Priyanka Deshpande)
