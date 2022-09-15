Mini
Roger Federer's retirement announcement sparked a flood of heartfelt emotions from the tennis community in recognition of his rich contribution to sports. It also elicited a ton of reactions from his opponents throughout the years.
Dear Roger,my friend and rival.I wish this day would have never come. It’s a sad day for me personally and for sports around the world.It’s been a pleasure but also an honor and privilege to share all these years with you, living so many amazing moments on and off the court 👇🏻— Rafa Nadal (@RafaelNadal) September 15, 2022
Cheers Roger. Thanks for the shared memories my friend. It was an honor to share time/experiences on the most hallowed grounds in our sport. Don’t be a stranger ….— andyroddick (@andyroddick) September 15, 2022
Roger has been one of my idols and a source of inspiration! 🥲 Thank you for everything you have done for our sport! ❤️ I still want to play with you! 🥹 Wish you all the luck in the world for what comes next! 💪🏻 @rogerfederer pic.twitter.com/k4xjyN3AAB— Carlos Alcaraz (@carlosalcaraz) September 15, 2022
Thank you for everything Roger. See you soon. Rocket https://t.co/wjjk1lvd2H— Rod Laver (@rodlaver) September 15, 2022
Roger,Where do we begin?It's been a privilege to witness your journey and see you become a champion in every sense of the word.We will so miss the sight of you gracing our courts, but all we can say for now is thank you, for the memories and joy you have given to so many. pic.twitter.com/VDWylKvW86— Wimbledon (@Wimbledon) September 15, 2022
(1/2) Roger Federer is a champion’s champion. He has the most complete game of his generation & captured the hearts of sports fans around the world with an amazing quickness on the court & a powerful tennis mind. He has had a historic career w/memories that will live on and on. pic.twitter.com/zxGq4izh1v— Billie Jean King (@BillieJeanKing) September 15, 2022
💔😢. I LOVE YOU, Roger. Thank you for everything you’ve done in tennis and with myself. Tennis world will never be the same without you. https://t.co/Wm0IjNqjjx— Juan M. del Potro (@delpotrojuan) September 15, 2022
What a career, @rogerfederer. We fell in love with your brand of tennis. Slowly, your tennis became a habit. And habits never retire, they become a part of us.Thank you for all the wonderful memories. pic.twitter.com/FFEFWGLxKR— Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) September 15, 2022