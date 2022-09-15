By CNBCTV18.com

Roger Federer on Thursday announced that he would be retiring from professional tennis after playing the Laver Cup. Federer will retire as the greatest men's singles player in history.

As he draws the curtain on a brilliant tennis career, his announcement sparked a flood of heartfelt emotions from the tennis community in recognition of his rich contribution to sports. It also elicited a ton of reactions from his opponents throughout the years.

Here are some reactions:

Rafael Nadal, 22-time Grand Slam champion and Federer's longtime opponent, expressed his admiration for the player, saying, "It's a sad day for me personally and for sports around the world."

Dear Roger,my friend and rival.I wish this day would have never come. It’s a sad day for me personally and for sports around the world.It’s been a pleasure but also an honor and privilege to share all these years with you, living so many amazing moments on and off the court 👇🏻 — Rafa Nadal (@RafaelNadal) September 15, 2022

Andy Roddick, an American former world No. 1 tennis player, took to Twitter to voice his thoughts and to pay tribute to Federer's career achievements. The two met 24 times in official Association of Tennis Professionals (ATP) matches during the Open Era, with Federer dominating 21-3.

Cheers Roger. Thanks for the shared memories my friend. It was an honor to share time/experiences on the most hallowed grounds in our sport. Don’t be a stranger …. — andyroddick (@andyroddick) September 15, 2022

Carlos Alcaraz, the new ATP World No. 1 singles player, also paid tribute to his buddy with some kind words.

Roger has been one of my idols and a source of inspiration! 🥲 Thank you for everything you have done for our sport! ❤️ I still want to play with you! 🥹 Wish you all the luck in the world for what comes next! 💪🏻 @rogerfederer pic.twitter.com/k4xjyN3AAB — Carlos Alcaraz (@carlosalcaraz) September 15, 2022

Fellow tennis legend and 11-time Grand Slam winner Rod Laver tweeted some kind words for the Swiss maestro.

Thank you for everything Roger. See you soon. Rocket https://t.co/wjjk1lvd2H — Rod Laver (@rodlaver) September 15, 2022

Wimbledon, where the Tennis icon won the men's record eight times, acknowledged its privilege to have witnessed his journey, and put out a tweet.

Roger, Where do we begin?It's been a privilege to witness your journey and see you become a champion in every sense of the word.We will so miss the sight of you gracing our courts, but all we can say for now is thank you, for the memories and joy you have given to so many. pic.twitter.com/VDWylKvW86— Wimbledon (@Wimbledon) September 15, 2022

Billie Jean King, former women's number one, described the eight-time Wimbledon winner as having the "most complete game" of his generation and praised his tennis knowledge and ability on the court.

(1/2) Roger Federer is a champion’s champion. He has the most complete game of his generation & captured the hearts of sports fans around the world with an amazing quickness on the court & a powerful tennis mind. He has had a historic career w/memories that will live on and on. pic.twitter.com/zxGq4izh1v — Billie Jean King (@BillieJeanKing) September 15, 2022

Former US Open champion Juan Martin Del Potro expressed his love for the maestro and complimented him for his outstanding career.

💔😢. I LOVE YOU, Roger. Thank you for everything you’ve done in tennis and with myself. Tennis world will never be the same without you. https://t.co/Wm0IjNqjjx — Juan M. del Potro (@delpotrojuan) September 15, 2022

Indian cricket legend, Sachin Tendulkar also took to Twitter to pay a rich tribute to the 41-year-old star.

What a career, @rogerfederer. We fell in love with your brand of tennis. Slowly, your tennis became a habit. And habits never retire, they become a part of us. Thank you for all the wonderful memories. pic.twitter.com/FFEFWGLxKR— Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) September 15, 2022