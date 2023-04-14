Roger Federer pens heartfelt note for Lionel Messi after footballer named in TIME magazine's 100 most influential people list

Roger Federer mentioned how he used to be a big fan of Argentine players Diego Maradona and Gabriel Batistuta and hopes that in the way those legends inspired him, Messi inspires the future generation as well and also plays a little longer.

In 2022, Argentina won the FIFA World Cup in Qatar and a long pending dream that Lionel Messi was nurturing came true. The football legend has been felicitated by TIME magazine, making him a part of the "100 Most Influential People of 2023" list. Messi is admired by a lot of sporting greats and one such legend is tennis ace Roger Federer, who penned a heartfelt note for the Argentinian star.

Talking about Messi's dribbles and angular passes, Federer said that he plays like a magician and that his skills are a work of art. At 35, The 20-time Grand Slam champion couldn't stop marvel Messi's consistency in the game.

"Lionel Messi’s goal-scoring records and championship wins need no recounting here. What stands out to me about Messi, 35, is his consistent greatness over so many years. This is so difficult to achieve, and then maintain," Federer said. "He dribbles like a magician, and his angular passes are works of art. His awareness and anticipation are almost beyond comprehension."

"Growing up, Diego Maradona and Gabriel Batistuta were my favorite Argentine players. I was lucky enough to meet both of them. They inspired me. Now Messi can inspire future generations. I can only hope we get to see his unique creativity and artistry for a little bit longer. Don’t blink too often as Messi performs on the pitch. You may miss something incredible from the man of the moment. Thank you, Leo," he said.

Last year at the Laver Cup, Roger Federer announced his retirement. The former Swiss player also talked about how athletes carry so much weight in their daily lives.

"My career has just come to an end. I now realize how much weight we athletes carry. But in our daily lives, we don’t even realize it. For a football player like Messi, that weight likely feels more massive, as he represents both a world-renowned club and a very passionate country. Argentina’s World Cup victory was magnificent," Federer said.

"Millions of fans’ taking to the streets of Buenos Aires to celebrate was an amazing moment in sports, witnessed around the world. Even those who don’t follow football must have realized the true impact of the world’s most popular game," he added.