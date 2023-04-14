English
CNBC TV18 Live Tv Live TV

Home

Latest News
Featured

Live TV

Market Live
Minis
Podcasts

CNBC-TV18 Specials

Photos
CNBC-TV18 Binge
Storyboard

Sections

Terms and Conditions

homesports NewsRoger Federer pens heartfelt note for Lionel Messi after footballer named in TIME magazine's 100 most influential people list

Roger Federer pens heartfelt note for Lionel Messi after footballer named in TIME magazine's 100 most influential people list

Roger Federer pens heartfelt note for Lionel Messi after footballer named in TIME magazine's 100 most influential people list
Read Time3 Min(s) Read
Show More
Show More
Profile image

By CNBCTV18.com Apr 14, 2023 1:54:16 PM IST (Published)

Roger Federer mentioned how he used to be a big fan of Argentine players Diego Maradona and Gabriel Batistuta and hopes that in the way those legends inspired him, Messi inspires the future generation as well and also plays a little longer.

In 2022, Argentina won the FIFA World Cup in Qatar and a long pending dream that Lionel Messi was nurturing came true. The football legend has been felicitated by TIME magazine, making him a part of the "100 Most Influential People of 2023" list. Messi is admired by a lot of sporting greats and one such legend is tennis ace Roger Federer, who penned a heartfelt note for the Argentinian star.

Recommended Articles

View All
Resurging Covid — it's time to reintroduce the aggressive testing, vaccination and behaviour regimen

Resurging Covid — it's time to reintroduce the aggressive testing, vaccination and behaviour regimen

Apr 14, 2023 IST5 Min(s) Read

Made-in-India EV battery: A veteran's take on how to create that self reliance

Made-in-India EV battery: A veteran's take on how to create that self reliance

Apr 13, 2023 IST3 Min(s) Read

National Credit Framework for IKS — here's the way to move into a higher level of finding that knowledge

National Credit Framework for IKS — here's the way to move into a higher level of finding that knowledge

Apr 13, 2023 IST5 Min(s) Read

Amul vs Nandini debate — there are more critical issues like milk shortage and animal health rather than a brand war

Amul vs Nandini debate — there are more critical issues like milk shortage and animal health rather than a brand war

Apr 12, 2023 IST5 Min(s) Read


Talking about Messi's dribbles and angular passes, Federer said that he plays like a magician and that his skills are a work of art. At 35, The 20-time Grand Slam champion couldn't stop marvel Messi's consistency in the game.
"Lionel Messi’s goal-scoring records and championship wins need no recounting here. What stands out to me about Messi, 35, is his consistent greatness over so many years. This is so difficult to achieve, and then maintain," Federer said. "He dribbles like a magician, and his angular passes are works of art. His awareness and anticipation are almost beyond comprehension."
Federer also mentioned how he used to be a big fan of Argentine players Diego Maradona and Gabriel Batistuta and hopes that in the way those legends inspired him, Messi inspires the future generation as well and also plays a little longer.
Also read: Roger Federer to Carlos Alcaraz — Top 10 world's highest paid tennis players in 2022
"Growing up, Diego Maradona and Gabriel Batistuta were my favorite Argentine players. I was lucky enough to meet both of them. They inspired me. Now Messi can inspire future generations. I can only hope we get to see his unique creativity and artistry for a little bit longer. Don’t blink too often as Messi performs on the pitch. You may miss something incredible from the man of the moment. Thank you, Leo," he said.
Last year at the Laver Cup, Roger Federer announced his retirement. The former Swiss player also talked about how athletes carry so much weight in their daily lives.
"My career has just come to an end. I now realize how much weight we athletes carry. But in our daily lives, we don’t even realize it. For a football player like Messi, that weight likely feels more massive, as he represents both a world-renowned club and a very passionate country. Argentina’s World Cup victory was magnificent," Federer said.
Also read:
 Lionel Messi wins FIFA Men's Player Award 2022 after leading Argentina to World Cup victory
"Millions of fans’ taking to the streets of Buenos Aires to celebrate was an amazing moment in sports, witnessed around the world. Even those who don’t follow football must have realized the true impact of the world’s most popular game," he added.
(Edited by : Jerome Anthony)
Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!

Tags

FootballLionel Messiroger federer

Next Article

JioCinema viewership touches 2.2 crore during CSK's match against Rajasthan Royals

View All

Most Read

Market Movers

View All
Top GainersTop Losers
CurrencyCommodities
CompanyPriceChng%Chng
X