Roger Binny takes over from Saurav Ganguly as the new BCCI President

Roger Binny, a member of India's 1983 World Cup winning squad, on Tuesday was appointed as the new BCCI President. Binny has become the first World Cup-winning player to rise to the post of BCCI president. The 67-year-old all-rounder was appointed as the BCCI president during the board's 91st Annual General Meeting (AGM) in Mumbai.

Binny takes over BCCI's presidentship from Sourav Ganguly. The former Indian captain became the BCCI president in October 2019 but he decided not to continue for a second successive term.

While BCCI will have a new man at the top, Jay Shah will continue to serve as the board's Secretary. Rajiv Shukla will be the new vice president of the BCCI.

Before becoming the BCCI president, Binny had served as the president of the Karnataka State Cricket Association (KSCA). Binny was also the coach of India's U19 team which won the 2000 U19 World Cup.

As a cricketer, Binny is best remembered for his performance in the 1983 World Cup where with 18 scalps he finished as the tournament's leading wicket-taker. Two years later in the 1985 World Series Cricket Championship in Australia Binny claimed 17 wickets and was again the tournament's leading wicket-taker.

Binny was the first Anglo-Indian of Scottish origin to play cricket for India.