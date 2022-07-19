Homesports news

Happy birthday Roger Binny, the man who swung India’s fortunes in 1983 World Cup

By CNBCTV18.com  IST (Published)
Roger Binny was among the few bowlers who could swing the ball prodigiously and both ways. And of course, he was a fine batter as well. As he turns 67 today (July 19), here are some of his records and achievements.

Roger Michael Humphrey Binny is a former cricketer who played for India. The all-rounder played a huge role in India’s victory with his excellent bowling at the 1983 Cricket World Cup. The iconic cricketer celebrates his 67th birthday today.

Roger Binny was among the few talented bowlers who could swing the ball prodigiously and both ways. It was evidenced in the 1986 Test at Headingley when he took seven wickets. Often forgotten, Binny was also a fine batter who could dig in and save the day for India.

Here’s a look at some of the biggest achievements and records of Roger Binny:

1. Roger Binny played a crucial role in India’s first World Cup victory at the 1983 Cricket World Cup held in England and Wales. He was the leading wicket-taker of the tournament with a total of 18 wickets.

2. He was also instrumental in India’s big win at the 1985 World Series Cricket Championship, held in Australia. He was again the leading wicket-taker with 17 wickets to his name this time.

3. Binny had played multiple sports before focusing on cricket. He once held the national record for boys in javelin throw and represented his school in games like football and hockey.

4. Roger Binny was the first Anglo-Indian to play cricket for the Indian cricket team at the international level.

5. In his 27 Test matches, Roger Binny took 47 wickets and scored 230 runs, while in 72 ODIs, he picked 77 wickets.

6. Roger Binny has also coached team Bengal in the Ranji Trophy, and he later became the part of Karnataka State Cricket Association (KSCA).

7. Roger Binny was appointed as a member of the selection panel of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on September 27, 2012.

