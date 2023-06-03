Road to the Trophy: How Australia made it to their maiden World Test Championship final

Australia have rolled over oppositions at home and performed impressively in the subcontinent, even running India close by losing the Border Gavaskar series 2-1 earlier this year. However, their players have stressed immense importance on the upcoming WTC final along with the subsequent Ashes to seal a legacy of sorts for the current crop of playing donning the Baggy Green for Australia.

Australia will be looking to add another feather to their cap by winning the World Test Championship (WTC) final against India in the summit clash starting off on June 7 at the Oval. The Pat Cummins-led side have been in some fine form in red ball cricket in recent times.

They have rolled over oppositions at home and performed impressively in the subcontinent, even running India close by losing the Border Gavaskar series 2-1 earlier this year. However, their players have stressed immense importance on the upcoming WTC final along with the subsequent Ashes to seal a legacy of sorts for the current crop of playing donning the Baggy Green for Australia.

They had missed making it to the inaugural grand finale of the WTC in 2021 but take a look at their road to the all-important match in this edition of the tournament.

The Ashes, 2021

Australia had won the previous edition of the Ashes 4-0 at home by absolutely dominating a depleted touring English unit. This ensured that they started off their WTC 2021-23 campaign on a positive note by garnering 52 points from the series. The four victories added 48 points to their bag whilst the draw brought them four additional points.

This series and the wins bagged here helped Australia set the bedrock for their qualification considering that they also had some tough away tours in sight and hence had to maximise the points they could win from the Ashes to compensate for any slip ups going ahead.

Australia tour of Pakistan, 2022

The men from Down Under dug deep to secure a favourable outcome from this series. Pakistan prepared dead flat tracks that provided negligible help or assistance to the Australian bowlers.

However, Cummins’ team adapted brilliantly to the unfamiliar playing conditions as their pacers and spinners attacked in tandem to ensure that Pakistan never batted them out of the first two games. Finally, Cummins eight-wicket feat in the third match propelled the Australian team to win the third game and round off a historic series win in Pakistan.

Australia tour of Sri Lanka, 2022

The Australian team overcame their next Asian challenge of this cycle quite efficiently by drawing 1-1 against a Sri Lankan unit that is generally quite strong at home. The duo of Steven Smith and Nathan Lyon helped the visitors secure a fairly good result from the island nation in a series that was low-scoring in nature. Nevertheless, Australia collected 16 points from this tour.

West Indies tour of Australia, 2022

Australia ensured that they won the maximum of 24 points from this series by defeating the visiting Caribbean team in both Test matches. Marnus Labuschagne helped the home side put up a run fest by notching 502 runs across both the games as Cummins’ men stamped further authority over their dominance in home conditions.

South Africa tour of Australia, 2022

Cummins again led from the front in this series as Australia defeated South Africa 2-0 in a three-match series at home to pretty much seal their spot in the WTC final even before the challenging tour to India. It is to be noted that the Proteas have fared extremely well whenever they have toured Down Under and hence for Australia to not even let them clinch a single win the series was a pretty fantastic feat.

Australia tour of India, 2023

India Border Gavaskar Trophy series

Australia looked down and out at one stage in this series, having lost the first two Tests quite disappointingly. However, they rejuvenated later on and were perhaps helped by Smith taking over the captaincy in Cummins’ absence.

They won the third Test in Indore and followed it up with a draw in Ahmedabad. Whilst they couldn’t close out their WTC league campaign with a series win, but the results in the last two Tests helped them add some more points to their tally and subsequently clinch that coveted spot in the grand finale.

Best Batsman in WTC 2021-23

Usman Khawaja

The southpaw has amassed 1609 runs in the WTC 2021-23 cycle and has starred with an average of 69.91 to with seven half-centuries and six hundreds in the aforementioned six series’. Khawaja has been a bank with the bat for Australia and has helped add further armoury in their batting unit and practically help them team fire from all cylinders.

Best Bowler in WTC 2021-23

Nathan Lyon

Australia’s seasoned workhorse has been tremendous in this edition of the WTC, claiming 83 wickets in 19 matches at a bowling average of 26.97 with five 5-wicket hauls to his name. He has excelled across different conditions and will be relishing going up against an Indian batting that has struggled against him occasionally in the past.