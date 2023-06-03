Road to the Trophy: How Australia made it to their maiden World Test Championship final

Australia have rolled over oppositions at home and performed impressively in the subcontinent, even running India close by losing the Border Gavaskar series 2-1 earlier this year. However, their players have stressed immense importance on the upcoming WTC final along with the subsequent Ashes to seal a legacy of sorts for the current crop of playing donning the Baggy Green for Australia.

Australia will be looking to add another feather to their cap by winning the World Test Championship (WTC) final against India in the summit clash starting off on June 7 at the Oval. The Pat Cummins-led side have been in some fine form in red ball cricket in recent times.

They have rolled over oppositions at home and performed impressively in the subcontinent, even running India close by losing the Border Gavaskar series 2-1 earlier this year. However, their players have stressed immense importance on the upcoming WTC final along with the subsequent Ashes to seal a legacy of sorts for the current crop of playing donning the Baggy Green for Australia.

They had missed making it to the inaugural grand finale of the WTC in 2021 but take a look at their road to the all-important match in this edition of the tournament.