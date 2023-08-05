Riyan Parag revels Virat Kohli's advice during his rough patch in the IPL

The 21-year-old said that Kohli advised him to take a reality check and accept that this is a bad phase. Parag smashed 354 runs in five innings in the Deodhar Trophy at an average of 88.50.

Assam cricketer Riyal Parag expressed how he worked on his form after an underwhelming IPL season and credited Virat Kohli for giving a reality check. Parag smashed 354 runs in five innings in the Deodhar Trophy at an average of 88.50.

In a recent interaction for Indian Express, Parag said that it was his idol - Kohli helped him refocus on his game which was reflected in the recent outing. He smashed 23 sixes during the tournament and claimed 11 wickets.

“He told me ‘something that has worked for half a year cannot be wrong after a few failures. What happens in the IPL is that the tournament goes on so fast that after failing two games, you start to question yourself. Everyone makes mistakes and I have made tons of them. Two-three games don’t go your way and you feel (the need) to change your process and work ethic,” Virat Kohli said to Parag.

The 21-year-old said that Kohli advised him to take a reality check and accept that this is a bad phase. "But it doesn’t mean that you need to change the process that has been working for you’,” he added.

Parag further discussed how he is trying bring consistency in his game after a rewarding Deodhar Trophy this year. “I have worked a lot on my batting. I am trying to take the game deep. I have become more mature on and off the field. I have done a lot of bowling as well. I think a lot of work has been put into my skill, and the results are showing now. I think I was a little reckless a few years back. Now I am learning the tricks of the trade,” he said.