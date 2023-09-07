Rising star Samu Omorodion has convinced three different coaches in one summer

Samu Omorodion needed just one game in the Granada CF first team and in LALIGA EA SPORTS to catch the eye of Atlético de Madrid. Born in Melilla in 2004 and raised in Seville, the 193-centimetre striker emerged as one of the stars of the opening round of the new season, as he scored at the Estadio Cívitas Metropolitano and made a great impression. A few days later, the team he scored his first goal against announced his signing. That capped off Samu’s meteoric rise, as just two summers ago he was still playing for AD Nervión’s Juvenil team in Seville.

Samu came through the youth ranks at that Seville club, until Granada CF spotted his talent and snapped him up in the summer of 2021, signing him for their B team, Recreativo Granada. Last season, the forward helped them to win promotion to the Primera Federación, scoring 18 goals in 33 games, including four in the promotion play-offs. His progression was unstoppable and Paco López promoted him to the first team ahead of this season. In pre-season, Samu was the top scorer for Los Nazaríes and the coach’s plan was working, but the striker was so good that he only lasted one official game with the first team, because his brilliance made him a transfer target and Atlético de Madrid were quickest to react, securing this gem and then loaning him out to Deportivo Alavés, where he’ll continue his development this campaign.

Samu Omorodion: From Granada CF to Atlético de Madrid to Deportivo Alavés

A complete striker, Samu has a goalscorer’s instinct in the box and a stride that is frightening when he presses and devastating when he has the ball. His height also makes him very dangerous at set pieces. He is a killer in the box who, as he showed against one of the best goalkeepers in the world, Jan Oblak, does not usually waste his chances.

His future coach, Diego Simeone, spoke about the youngster after the clash between Atlético de Madrid and Granada CF, stating: “We saw him play the other day, we saw him in the friendlies, and he is very interesting. He seems to be developing very well and has a very good projection.”

These compliments were returned by Samu himself once his signing for Los Rojiblancos was made official. He said: “Who would have told me three years ago when I was playing for my local team, that I would be signing for one of the best teams in the world? Simeone is one of the best coaches in the world. We all know what he has done at the club and I’m sure he will help me a lot and help me grow as a footballer.”

Following the announcement of his loan move to Deportivo Alavés for the 2023/24 season, his new coach at Mendizorroza, Luis García Plaza, also spoke of his potential. The coach stated: “He has a special athleticism and, moreover, he arrives with a great desire to learn. He is young now, but he will end up being a great player. He is impressive just by looking at him, with a great physical presence.”

While he also has a Nigerian background, the Spanish national team has already called him up at youth level to benefit from this striker with extraordinary characteristics. After playing in the European Under-19 Championship this summer, his impact in LALIGA EA SPORTS has earned him a call-up, for the first time, to Spain’s Under-21 team. That’s just one of the many steps Samu has taken in this summer he’ll never forget. But, he’s not stopping. Samu Omorodion has arrived and wants everyone to remember his name.