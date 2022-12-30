homesports News

Rishabh Pant's accident could rule him out of Test series against Australia, IPL 2023

2 Min(s) Read

Dec 30, 2022

India's star cricketer Rishabh Pant had a miraculous escape after his luxury car crashed into a road divider and caught fire after he dozed off at the wheel on the Delhi-Dehradun highway in the early hours of Friday.

Given the grave injuries that Pant has sustained due to the accident, it is unlikely that he will get fit by February, and thus his selection in the Indian Test squad is unlikely.
Should Pant take a longer time to get back to complete fitness then he could also miss the 2023 season of the Indian Premier League. The league is expected to get underway in the last week of April.
According to the press statement released by the BCCI, the 25-year-old  has suffered two cuts on his forehead, a ligament tear in his right knee, and has also hurt his right wrist, ankle, and toe and has suffered abrasion injuries on his back.
The statement further states that Rishabh’s condition remains stable, and he has now been shifted to Max Hospital, Dehradun, where he will undergo MRI scans to ascertain the extent of his injuries and formulate his further course of treatment.
Pant was not going to be part of the T20I and the ODI series against Sri Lanka that gets underway from January 3. But Indian cricket management was preparing Pant for the high-profile four-match Test series against Australia that begins in February. According to a report on ESPNCricinfo dated December 28, Pant had been sent to the National Cricket Academy (NCA) in Bengaluru
First Published: Dec 30, 2022
