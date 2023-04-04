Rishabh Pant watches Delhi Capitals' match against Gujarat Titans from the Arun Jaitley Stadium

Pant could not join the team in the dugout, he was there inside the stadium following the proceedings closely. Giving Pant company was the team's chairperson and the Managing Director of JSW Cement, Parth Jindal.
Delhi Capitals (DC) regular skipper Rishabh Pant was spotted inside the Arun Jaitley Stadium as his team locked horns with defending champions Gujarat Titans (GT)on Tuesday.
Recommended ArticlesView All
Finland joins NATO. Here's why Russia is rustled by the world's most powerful military alliance
Apr 4, 2023 IST5 Min(s) Read
Coach Soch: Debate or dialogue — this is the contemporary dilemma
Apr 4, 2023 IST6 Min(s) Read
Global Stock Market Trends: Here's a comprehensive analysis and insights into the future performance
Apr 4, 2023 IST4 Min(s) Read
DPDP Bill 2022: Here's what the role of co-regulation in developing India’s privacy compliance and enforcement
Apr 3, 2023 IST4 Min(s) Read
Pant was forced to miss IPL 2023 as he is on his road to recovery following a horrific car accident in January. Since then Pant has undergone multiple surgeries and has started taking first steps to make his comeback in the sport.
But with DC heading to Delhi for their first home match of IPL 2023, it was widely reported that Pant could join his team in the dugout depending on necessary clearances.
At the start of the season, DC head coach Ricky Ponting had expressed his wish that he wanted Pant to be in the team's dugout to motivate players.
Although Pant could not join the team in the dugout, he was there inside the stadium following the proceedings closely. Giving Pant company was the team's chairperson and the Managing Director of JSW Cement, Parth Jindal.
Catch the moment when Rishabh Pant visited to the Arun Jaitley Stadium below
Look who's here supporting the @DelhiCapitals - RP 17 🤌🤌#TATAIPL pic.twitter.com/56Dd0Tw7NE— IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) April 4, 2023
Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!