Rishabh Pant watches Delhi Capitals' match against Gujarat Titans from the Arun Jaitley Stadium

By CNBCTV18.com Apr 4, 2023 8:51:56 PM IST (Published)

Delhi Capitals (DC) regular skipper Rishabh Pant was spotted inside the Arun Jaitley Stadium as his team locked horns with defending champions Gujarat Titans (GT)on Tuesday.

Pant was forced to miss IPL 2023 as he is on his road to recovery following a horrific car accident in January. Since then Pant has undergone multiple surgeries and has started taking first steps to make his comeback in the sport.
But with DC heading to Delhi for their first home match of IPL 2023, it was widely reported that Pant could join his team in the dugout depending on necessary clearances.
At the start of the season, DC head coach Ricky Ponting had expressed his wish that he wanted Pant to be in the team's dugout to motivate players.
Although Pant could not join the team in the dugout, he was there inside the stadium following the proceedings closely.  Giving Pant company was the team's chairperson and the Managing Director of JSW Cement, Parth Jindal.
Catch the moment when Rishabh Pant visited to the Arun Jaitley Stadium below
 
 
CricketIndian Premier LeagueIPL

