Rishabh Pant might miss next IPL too, says Delhi Capitals teammate Ishant Sharma

    2 Min Read
    By CNBCTV18.com Jul 24, 2023 11:47:08 AM IST (Published)

    After the 25-year-old survived a grave car accident in December 2022, he went through multiple medical treatments. Currently, he is undergoing rehabilitation at NCA, and in a recent video, he was seen doing some weight lifting while his knee guard was still on. 

    Delhi Capitals (DC) player Ishant Sharma has said that his teammate and franchise captain Rishabh Pant might not return in the next edition of the Indian Premier League  (IPL) as the road to his recovery might take longer than expected.

    After the 25-year-old survived a grave car accident in December 2022, Pant went through multiple medical treatments. Currently, he is undergoing rehabilitation at NCA, and in a recent video, he was seen doing some weight lifting while his knee guard was still on.
    “I feel we might not see Rishabh Pant in the next IPL as well because it is not a small injury," Sharma said. “It was a very serious accident. He has just started batting and wicketkeeping and to run and turn after that, there are a lot of things, which is not easy for a wicketkeeper and a batter," added Sharma.
    Pant has made significant progress in his rehabilitation and has commenced batting as well as keeping in the nets. He is currently following a fitness program designed for him which includes strength, flexibility, and running.
    “The good thing is that he didn’t have a second surgery. If he had undergone a second surgery, he would have been out for even longer. He has had one surgery now but I don’t think he will be fit for the World Cup for sure. Hopefully, if he gets fit for the IPL, it will be great, " Sharma signed off.
    That effectively rules the southpaw out of any possible cricketing action for the coming 8-10 months. Pant will hence miss several important assignments in the time being with the most important of them being the ICC Men's ODI World Cup in October-November this year in India.
