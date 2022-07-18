Numbers tell that Rishabh Pant loves to travel away from India

On Sunday, India was in an uncomfortable position in Manchester at 72/4, chasing 260 to win the series. That was when Rishabh Pant and Hardik Pandya came together and began the rescue act. The left-right batting combination of Pant and Pandya showed the right mix of aggression and caution as India started inching close to the target.

When Pandya got out he had smashed 71 off 55 balls after having picked four wickets in the first innings. Pant kept going, completed his hundred and took India over the finish line.

The hundred was Pant's first ODI ton. Interestingly, four years ago England was the country where Pant notched his first Test ton. That century too had come in a chase but unlike the ODI ton, the Test hundred did not result in a win.

Zooming out a little, Pant seems to be challenging a convention that scoring at home is easier than scoring runs away.

Since making his international debut, Pant has played 108 matches (across formats) for India scoring 3731 runs hitting six hundreds and 18 fifties along the way.

But a closer look at those numbers tells how much Pant likes batting in conditions that are "alien" to him.

Of the 108 matches, 53 have been played at home, 43 away and 12 on neutral venues. The 12 matches played at the "neutral" venues have been played in Colombo, Birmingham, Leeds, Manchester, Lauderhill, Southampton, Dubai and Abu Dhabi. So the runs scored by Pant in those matches too can be effectively considered as the ones that have come in conditions that are foreign for the batter.

So for the purpose of this piece, Pant's 108 games can be split into 53 played in India and 55 played away from India.

In the 53 matches that Pant has played in India, he has accumulated 1551 runs scoring just one hundred and hitting 12 half-centuries. Pant averages 35.25 in those games. Pant has hit 154 fours and 58 sixes in India which amounts to 212 boundaries in total.

Matches played in India Runs scored 50s/100s Average 4s/6s 53 1551 12/1 35.25 154/58

In slight contrast, in the 55 matches that Pant has not played in India, he has scored 2180 runs hitting five hundreds and six fifties along the way. Pant has also hit more boundaries away from India. The wicketkeeper-batsman has hit 223 fours and 48 sixes which totals 271 boundaries. Though his average away from India dips a bit. In away conditions, Pant is averaging 35.16 .

Matches played away from India Runs scored 50s/100s Average 4s/6s 55 2180 6/5 35.16 223/48

Pant's 159 not-out in a Test in Australia and an unbetaen 65 in a T20I match in the West Indies are two important innings that further enhance his batting credentials away from India. Those two innings have made Pant the Indian wicketkeeper with the highest individual scores away from India in Test and T20Is.

Pant is just 24 and is just in the sixth year of his international. If the current patterns continue, Pant is on the trajectory of being one of the batsmen with an envious away record.