Watch: Rishabh Pant’s Giant Avatar emerges from Sydney Harbour in ICC T20 World Cup Promo

A new promo video of the ICC T20 World Cup 2022 showing a giant avatar of Indian wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant emerging from Sydney Harbour of the host country Australia has gone viral. The 2022 edition of the Men’s T20 World Cup is a couple of months away and the International Cricket Council (ICC) has already launched promotional activities. The ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2022 will be held from October 16 to November 13, across different cricketing venues in Australia.

In the promo, giant Pant slowly emerges from the water, fully padded up and carrying his bat and he walks into the city. The tagline ‘This is the Big Time’ shows up on the screen as Pant takes a stroll of the city.

Welcome to The Big Time, Rishabh Pant 🚁 ​ 🚁#T20WorldCup pic.twitter.com/ZUSK63ssFZ

— T20 World Cup (@T20WorldCup) July 10, 2022 Rishabh Pant rose to popularity in Australia after his historic innings at the Gabba in the final Test match of the 2020-21 series. Cashing in on his popularity, the ICC came up with a promo in which Pant is rising from water at the Sydney Harbour with the Sydney Opera House in the background and a helicopter hovering over. He does his classic 'dragging the bat' walk as he enters the city in a 'Godzilla- style'.

Pant failed to make an impact during last year's T20 World Cup in UAE. However, the explosive wicket-keeper batter will be hoping to perform well in the upcoming ICC T20 World Cup in Australia as India and Pakistan are going in as the favourites. New Zealand and the Australian teams, playing on their home soil, are also among the top contenders for the title.

