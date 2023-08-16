2 Min Read
The video is a further confirmation that the 25-year-old is showing signs of recovery. In December last year, Pant met with a fatal accident while he was driving his car from Rorkee to New Delhi. Since the accident Pant has undergone multiple surgeries.
Injured wicketkeeper Rishabh Pant was spotted on field with his bat albeit in a recreational game at at JSW Vijaynagar. The video of Pant walking out to bat in the recreational game has now gone viral on Twitter.
On July 20, the Indian cricket board, the BCCI published the medical updates for the senior men cricketers who are undergoing rehabilitation for their injuries.
"He has made significant progress in his rehabilitation and has commenced batting as well as keeping in the nets. He is currently following a fitness programme designed for him which includes strength, flexibility and running.", read the update on Pant.
Pant, who captains Indian Premier League side Delhi Capitals, was also spotted at the Arun Jaitley Stadium during the 2023 season of the IPL. It remains unclear when Pant is likely to make his India comeback.
