RISE Worldwide Ltd becomes exclusive broadcast production partner of the CEAT Indian Supercross Racing League

The inaugural seaosn of the CEAT ISRL will start from the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in New Delhi in October 2023. The league will be held across the the cricket and football stadiums of cities like Mumbai, Pune, and Ahmedabad. The first campaign of this brand new league promises to demonstrate unqiue and breathtaking skills , high-speed action and risky stunts to embark a new age of Supercross racing in India.

CEAT Indian Supercross Racing League (ISRL) has partnered with RISE Worldwide Limited for the latter to serve as the exclusive broadcast production partner for the world's first franchise-based supercross league.

RISE Worldwide will be working with the ISRL to augment the presentation along with the production and broadcast related works of the Supercross league in an attempt to steer the sport to unforeseen heights.

Supercross India co-founder and director Veer Patel said, "We are thrilled to join forces with RISE Worldwide as our exclusive Broadcast Production partner. Their extensive experience and expertise in the sports and entertainment industry make them an ideal partner to help us transform the Supercross experience in India."

He added with excitement that the two entities will work together to form an 'awe-inspiring spectacle' that will bring about enhanced excitement and engagement towards the sport.

Also Read:

RISE Worldwide 🤝 CEAT Indian Supercross Racing League RISE Worldwide has been officially signed as the exclusive Broadcast Production Partner of the 1st season of CEAT ISRL.Read more: https://t.co/DQavSlMsoH #RiseAsOne pic.twitter.com/5lE5eVApaB— RISE Worldwide (@R1SEWorldwide) July 27, 2023

CEAT Indian Supercross Racing League in collaboration with the Federation of Motor Sports Clubs of India (FMSCI) has announced the 1st-franchise-based #SupercrossRacingLeague. We caught up with Eeshan Lokhande of Indian Supercross Racing League to know more. pic.twitter.com/OMcGRCs4Zs — CNBC-TV18 (@CNBCTV18News) June 6, 2023

RISE Worldwide Head of Broadcast James Rego said, "We are excited to collaborate with CEAT Indian Supercross Racing League and bring our production expertise to this groundbreaking initiative. Through our partnership, we aim to redefine the way Supercross is presented and experienced, creating an electrifying atmosphere that resonates with fans across the nation."

The inaugural seaosn of the CEAT ISRL will start from the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in New Delhi in October 2023. The league will be held across the the cricket and football stadiums of cities like Mumbai, Pune, and Ahmedabad. The first campaign of this brand new league promises to demonstrate unqiue and breathtaking skills , high-speed action and risky stunts to embark a new age of Supercross racing in India.