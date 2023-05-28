The 2023 season of the IPL will come to an end with the final between defending champions Gujarat Titans taking on four-time winner Chennai Super Kings at the Narendra Modi Stadium on Sunday. Strangely the season's first match was also played between the same teams at the same venue. The 2023 season of the IPL has been yet another roller coaster with some moments of sheer brilliance to the moments of utter heartbreak. Ahead of the CSK vs GT grand final of IPL 2023 we look at the highs and lows of this year's Indian Premier League.

Rinku Singh blasts 5 sixes in 5 balls to help KKR snatch an improbable win |

The 13th match of IPL 2023 pitted KKR against GT at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. Batting first GT scored 204/4. KKR were poor in the chase and after the end of 19 overs their score read 176/7 with Rinku Singh and Umesh Yadav batting in the middle. GT skipper summoned Yash Dayal to bowl the final over with Yadav on strike. Yadav took a single on the first delivery and gave Rinku the strike. With 28 needed off 5 balls, the target looked beyond KKR's reach. But what transpired next will remain etched in the IPL folklore for years to come. Rinku dared to dream big as he blasted five sixes in the next five deliveries as KKR shocked the defending champions and scripted a miraculous win. (Image: IPL/BCCI)

Harshal Patel's missed run-out chance | The match between RCB and LSG at the former's home ground of M Chinnaswamy Stadium couldn't have been any closer as LSG won the match on the last ball with only 1 wicket remaining. But there was high drama before the match ended. Harshal Patel was asked to bowl the last over with LSG needing only five runs to win from the last six balls. When LSG needed 1 run from the final ball, Harshal stopped in his bowling stride and attempted to run-out Ravi Bishnoi who had casually strode out of the crease. But Harshal failed to run-out Bishnoi and missed the to save the match for RCB. Harshal had to run-in again to bowl the final delivery and this time Bishnoi and Avesh Khan scampered for a single thereby winning the match for LSG. (IPL/BCCI)

Venkatesh Iyer ends KKR's long wait | Kolkata Knight Riders went up against Mumbai Indians at the Wankhede Stadium for match 22 of IPL 2023. KKR scored a healthy 185/6 batting first on the back of a century by Venkatesh Iyer. Iyer scored 104 in 51 balls. Iyer's hundred was significant as it was the first IPL hundred for a KKR batter since Brendon McCullum's 158! Brendon McCullum's hundred had arrived in the first-ever IPL match a contest platyed between KKR and RCB at the Chinnaswamy Stadium on April 18, 2008. (Image: IPL/BCCI)

Sachin Tendulkar and Arjun Tendulkar become the first father-son duo to feature in the IPL | The match between KKR and MI at the Wankhede Stadium saw Arjun Tendulkar, the son of Sachin Tendulkar, make his IPL debut for the Mumbai Indians. With the junior Tendulkar's debut, Sachin Tendulkar and Arjun Tendulkar became the first-ever father-son duo to play in the IPL. (Image: IPL/BCCI)

Yuzvendra Chahal enters record books | Indian leg spinner Yuzvendra Chahal scripted history during the KKR vs RR match at the Eden Gardens when he picked up the wicket of KKR captain Nitish Rana. With Rana's wicket, Chahal went past Dwayne Bravo to become IPL's all-time leading wicket-taker. Chahal currently has 187 IPL wickets to his name. (Image: AP)

Yashasvi Jaiswal hits the fastest fifty of the IPL | Not long after Yuzvendra Chahal had become IPL's highest wicket taker, RR's young opening batsman Yashasvi Jaiswal created a record of his own. Chasing 150 to win, Jaiswal was brutal in his strokeplay as he reached fifty in only 13 balls to score the fastest-ever half-century in the league's history. Jaiswal's fifty in only 13 balls meant the joint record of the fastest fifty shared by KL Rahul and Pat Cummins was confined to the history books. (Image: AP)

Arshdeep Singh breaks middle stump twice in two balls to rule Wankhede | Punjab Kings pace sensation Arshdeep Singh produced something extraordinary during his team's match against Mumbai Indians at the Wankhede Stadium. Punjab Kings had set a target of 215 for the five-time champions. The chase went all the way down to the final over with MI needing 16 runs off the final six deliveries. Arshdeep Singh stepped up to bowl the all-important over and produced two deliveries that stunned and thrilled everyone (except for MI and their supporters). Arshdeep with two rippers clean bowled Tilak Varma and Nehal Wadhera on successive deliveries. The special thing about the two wickets were that on both the occasions Arshdeep broke the middle stump and left MI in tatters. Arshdeep's bowling not only broke the stumps but also the MI hears as PBKS sealed a victory by 13 runs. (Image: IPL/BCCI)

Sandeep Sharma's no-ball and SRH victory | Rajasthan Royals and Sunrisers Hyderabad were engaged in thrilling dual in Jaipur with the contest heading into its final over for the result. Chasing 215, SRH were 198/6 after 19 overs and needed 17 off the last over to win. Otherwise reliable Sandeep Sharma stepped up to bowl the crucial over with Marco Jansen and Abdul Samad batting in the middle. Sandeep conceded 12 runs from the first five deliveries of the over, so it meant that SRH needed four runs for a tie and five runs to win the match off the final delivery. Sandeep nailed the final delivery perfectly and burst into celebration feeling that he had won the match for his side. But much to his and RR dismay the dreaded siren was soon heard all across the stadium indicating that Sandeep had overstepped on the final delivery and it was deemed as a no-ball. Taking the full advantage of the Free Hit Abdul Samad slammed the final delivery straight back over the bowler's head for a six to pull off a heist for the Sunrisers. RR and Sandeep were left in utter disbelief in what had transpired! (Image: IPL/BCCI)

Rajasthan Royals bowled out on just 59 | The biggest blow to Rajasthan Royals campaign this season came when they were bowled out on just 59 in a match against Royal Challengers Bangalore. Batting first RCB scored 171/5. RR had a moderate target to chase were blown apart a disciplined bowling performance by the RCB bowlers. Wayne Parnell (3/10), Michael Bracewell (2/16), Karn Sharma (2/19) and a wicket each for Mohammed Siraj and Glenn Maxwell meant that RR were shot out on just 59, the third lowest total in the tournament's history. (AP)

Virat Kohli becomes the first batter to cross 7000-run mark in the IPL | Batting legend Virat Kohli added another feather to his already decorated cap when he became the first batsman in the history of the IPL to cross the 7000-run mark. The occasion arrived during Royal Challengers Bangalore's match against Delhi Capitals. It was only fitting that Kohli created the record at the Arun Jaitley Stadium (formerly known as the Feroz Shah Kotla), the cricket ground where he had spent most of his childhood learning cricket. (Image: AP)

Virat Kohli powers back-to-back tons to become IPL's greatest centurion | IPL 2023 saw Virat Kohli hit two hundreds. Kohli first scored exactly 100 against Sunrisers Hyderabad at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad. The century against SRH was followed by an unbeaten 101* as RCB locked horns with GT in a crucial fixture. Kohli's batting heroics against the defending champions meant that he notched his 7th IPL century to surpass Chris Gayle and become the IPL's greatest centurion. (Image: AP)

Shubman Gill's hundred breaks RCB's hearts | Virat Kohli's 101* against GT meant that RCB posted a healthy total of 197/5 in a must-win game for them. But a few hours later, Shubman Gill, considered as Kohli's heir apparent, smashed an unbeaten 104 in the chase as GT romped home in 19.1 overs with 6 wickets remaining. Like Kohli, Gill too hit back-to-back hundreds as he came into the match against RCB on the back of 101 against SRH. GT's win meant RCB crashed out of the tournament. ( Image: IPL/BCCI)

Shubman Gill destroys Mumbai Indians bowling attack | Gujarat Titans' loss to Chennai Super Kings in Qualifier 1 and Mumbai Indians' win against Lucknow Super Giants in the Eliminator meant that GT faced off against MI in the Qualifier 2 for a place in the final. In-form Shubman Gill took his batting to extraordinary levels as he destroyed Mumbai Indians' bowling attack en route to his third century of the season. Gill thrashed 10 sixes and 7 fours in his knock of 129 in only 60 balls. Gill's hundred left Rohit Sharma and co. shell shocked as GT crushed MI by 62 runs to pave their way to back-to-back IPL final appearances.(Image: AP)