The 2023 season of the IPL will come to an end with the final between defending champions Gujarat Titans taking on four-time winner Chennai Super Kings at the Narendra Modi Stadium on Sunday. Strangely the season's first match was also played between the same teams at the same venue. The 2023 season of the IPL has been yet another roller coaster with some moments of sheer brilliance to the moments of utter heartbreak. Ahead of the CSK vs GT grand final of IPL 2023 we look at the highs and lows of this year's Indian Premier League.
Rinku Singh blasts 5 sixes in 5 balls to help KKR snatch an improbable win |
The 13th match of IPL 2023 pitted KKR against GT at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. Batting first GT scored 204/4. KKR were poor in the chase and after the end of 19 overs their score read 176/7with Rinku Singh and Umesh Yadav batting in the middle. GT skipper summoned Yash Dayal to bowl the final over with Yadav on strike. Yadav took a single on the first delivery and gave Rinku the strike. With 28 needed off 5 balls, the target looked beyond KKR's reach. But what transpired next will remain etched in the IPL folklore for years to come. Rinku dared to dream big as he blasted five sixes in the next five deliveries as KKR shocked the defending champions and scripted a miraculous win. (Image: IPL/BCCI)