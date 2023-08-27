Rinku Singh shares heartwarming message for his parents after his India debut

Rinku Singh's debut in the Ireland tour made a lot of noise just like his IPL 2023 outing. The player returned with a Player of the Match knock i n his debut innings as he scored crucial 38 runs in the second T20I and helped India clinch the series.

After returning back home, Singh shared an Instagram post in which he is posing with his parents in the blue jersey. “Because of whom it all started. From where it all started," Rinku captioned the post.

As the KKR player won the maiden Player of the Match award in his debut game, he dedicated all his success to his parents. In the post-match presentation, the 25-year-old said that he was trying to replicate the same things he did in IPL.

Picture of the Day. Parents of Rinku Singh wearing India jersey. pic.twitter.com/8uWSqUYf1R— Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) August 26, 2023 “I am feeling very good. I was trying to do what I have done in the IPL. I was very confident and tried to stay calm. I listen to the captain (smiles). I am feeling very nice. I have been playing for 10 years. All my efforts have come to fruition. I am happy to get the Man of the Match award in my first game," Rinku concluded. “I am feeling very good. I was trying to do what I have done in the IPL. I was very confident and tried to stay calm. I listen to the captain (smiles). I am feeling very nice. I have been playing for 10 years. All my efforts have come to fruition. I am happy to get the Man of the Match award in my first game," Rinku concluded.

Rinku's next international assignment will be in the Asian Games in Hangzhou, which will be held from September 23-October 8. The KKR star is now likely to be in the reckoning of the T20I squad as Team India prepares for the ICC Men's T20I World Cup that will be co-hosted by West Indies and the United States of America (USA) next year.