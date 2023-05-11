Rinku Singh is not far away from an India call-up, feels Harbhajan Singh

Kolkata Knight Riders's hard hitting batter Rinku Singh is enjoying a successful run in IPL 2023 where he has scored 337 runs at a strike-rate of 151 in 11 games. His form with the bat has convinced former Indian cricketer Harbhajan Singh to believe that Rinku's call-up for the Indian squad is not far now.

He has performed well when his team chased the targets, including a game where he hit statemate Yash Dayal for five consecutive sixes in a game against Gujarat Titans.