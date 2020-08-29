  • SENSEX
Rijiju defends govt's decision to confer Sports Awards to record 74 winners

Updated : August 29, 2020 11:49 AM IST

This year, the Sports Ministry's selection committee recommended five athletes, including star cricketer Rohit Sharma, wrestler Vinesh Phogat among others for the Khel Ratna, while selecting 27 for the Arjuna awards.
The ministry will also honour 13 coaches for the Dronacharya and 15 for Dhyan Chand awards.
