Ricky Ponting to quit as Delhi Capitals head coach after IPL 2023: Report

Ricky Ponting is likely to quit as the Delhi Capitals (DC) head coach with a report also suggesting that former India skipper Sourav Ganguly could replace him in the role from the next season of the Indian Premier League (IPL) onwards.

Ponting has discussed this issue with certain close individuals and it is reported that DC will have to convince him now if they wish to retain him as their tactician for the coming season. However, it is clarified that Ponting will not be resigning midway through the campaign.

“But once things get over this season, expect developments. Unless the DC management can really pull a rabbit from under the hat,” a source in the know of the developments told News18. This is Ponting’s sixth season as the head coach of DC.

He joined the franchise in 2018 and the team endured a very successful period from 2019-21 particularly. They finished as the runners-up in IPL 2020 that was held in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and the think-tank has built a roster beaming with incredible talent and potential of both Indian and overseas players.

However, things have arguably gone a bit off-track since the mega auction last year. Delhi decided against retaining Shreyas Iyer as the skipper and their terrific bowling line-up comprising Kagiso Rabada, Avesh Khan and Ravichandran Ashwin found new takers. The team failed to qualify for the playoffs last year and has lost five games in a trot so far in this campaign. They have been handicapped by the absence of Rishabh Pant and the side has been unable to fill that void despite trying multiple players in his position.

“Yes, Ponting is very close to Pant and is a big fan of his abilities. He became a bigger fan after Pant starred with the bat in the Test series against Australia,” a source mentioned to the aforementioned website.

Ganguly to replace Ponting?

The insider also added that former Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) president Sourav Ganguly can replace Ponting at the top post in DC. Ganguly is currently the Direct of Cricket (DOC) in the franchise and is widely considered to be pretty close to franchise co-owner Parth Jindal.

“If Parth Jindal has his way then Ganguly is most likely to lead the new-look coaching staff before the 2024 season,” the source affirmed. DC play their next match against the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) at the Arun Jaitley Stadium on Thursday.