Ricky Ponting reveals ECB approached him before Brendon McCullum to be the head coach of their Test team

“But I'm just not ready for a full-time international coaching job, where I am at in my life. Having travelled as much as I have, with young kids now, I just don't want to be away as much as I was,” Ponting quipped. He added, “When you have got kids that are in school, moving them around, that's not what I want to do.”

Australian stalwart Ricky Ponting has revealed that the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) first approached him to take over the coaching responsibilities after their disastrous 4-0 loss to the Baggy Greens Down Under in the previous Ashes in 2021-22.

The English team, under the captaincy of Joe Root, were swept apart in that series, and that prompted a series of changes in their approach toward the longest format of the game. Ben Stokes replaced Root as the skipper in 2022 and Brendon McCullum surprisingly assumed the role of the head coach.

Also Read: