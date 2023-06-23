CNBC TV18
Ricky Ponting reveals ECB approached him before Brendon McCullum to be the head coach of their Test team
By Tarkesh Jha  Jun 23, 2023 1:50:34 PM IST (Published)

“But I'm just not ready for a full-time international coaching job, where I am at in my life. Having travelled as much as I have, with young kids now, I just don't want to be away as much as I was,” Ponting quipped. He added, “When you have got kids that are in school, moving them around, that's not what I want to do.” 

Australian stalwart Ricky Ponting has revealed that the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) first approached him to take over the coaching responsibilities after their disastrous 4-0 loss to the Baggy Greens Down Under in the previous Ashes in 2021-22. 

The English team, under the captaincy of Joe Root, were swept apart in that series, and that prompted a series of changes in their approach toward the longest format of the game. Ben Stokes replaced Root as the skipper in 2022 and Brendon McCullum surprisingly assumed the role of the head coach. 
They collectively introduced the concept of Bazball with England adopting a fearless approach towards Test cricket. The team has been on a relentless run, having garnered 11 victories in 14 games since Stokes and McCullum replaced the preceding think-tank. However, Ponting has dropped a bombshell in a recent podcast, effectively revealing that he was the board’s first choice to be the head coach ahead of the former Kiwi skipper. 
