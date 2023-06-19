Ricky Ponting backs David Warner to find back form after disappointing start to Ashes 2023

Ponting pushed Warner to begin the second innings in a similar way as the first one. Warner smashed two cracking boundaries before playing a slightly wayward shot to lose his wicket to Border. However, the ex-Australian World Cup-winning skipper is confident that the batsman could put up a big total on the board if he gets off the mark assertively.

Former Australian skipper Ricky Ponting has backed opener David Warner to find back form in the Ashes 2023. Warner, who was dismissed for nine in the first innings, is already approaching the fag end of his international career.

The southpaw has declared his plans of hanging his boots from Test cricket post the New Year’s game in Sydney next year. In that context, this is the last Ashes that he will be a part of but Warner didn’t start the series on the best of notes. English pacer Stuart Broad bowled Warner, recording his 15th dismissal in 45 Test innings against the veteran Australian batsman.

Also Read:

However, Ponting believes that Warner looked in good touch in the first innings of the World Test Championship (WTC) final against India earlier this month. Additionally, he mentioned that the batsman started off his innings positively even against England, and that he will bounce back into good form sooner than later.