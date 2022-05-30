Revisiting Real Madrid's five Champions League wins in past eight seasons

Real Madrid edged out Liverpool by a goal in the 2022 Champions League final to extend their dominance in Europe's most elite football tournament. With a win at Stade de France, Real Madrid have now won the Champions League for a record 14 times.

Madrid's dominance has almost made the footballing world believe that the club almost owns the competition. Madrid's record in the Champion's League final is truly astonishing. The Spanish club has featured in 17 Champions League finals and as stated above, won 14 of them.

But what is truly amazing is Madrid's record in the past eight years of the competition. In the previous eight seasons, i.e. from 2014 to 2022, the club has been crowned as the European champions five times. The three other times when the Champions League trophy went somewhere else were in 2015, 2019 and 2021. In 2015 Madrid's arch-rivals Barcelona won the competition. Four years later, Liverpool were crowned the champions of Europe and last year Chelsea won the all-English final against Manchester City to lift the Champions League trophy only for the second time in their history.

Another statistic that highlights Madrid's superiority in the Champions League over these eight seasons is that only once (in 2019) has Madrid failed to reach the semifinal stage of the competition.

Simply put, no other club has enjoyed such unprecedented success in the Champions League.

Also Read:

But there was a time in the club's history when European fame was not easy to come by. After winning the Champions League for the ninth time back in 2002, the club had to wait for 12 years to win their next Champions League.

Here we look at Real Madrid's five Champions League wins in the past eight seasons. These five wins can be divided into three phases.

Carlo Ancelotti guides Madrid to ‘La Decima’

Real Madrid La Decima (Image: Reuters)

Madrid's lean run in the Champions League from 2002 onwards had made winning the tenth European title almost a club's dream, an obsession. The obsession to claim the tenth title was termed at ‘La Decima’. By 2014, Italian coach Carlo Ancelotti had been the manager of the team for two seasons. He had successfully guided the team to a Copa del Rey win and to the final of the Champions League. In the "main event" Real Madrid squared off against their cross-town rivals Atletico Madrid in Lisbon, Portugal. Atletico Madrid were coming into the final on the back of winning the La Liga.

The 2014 Champions League final was one of the most thrilling finals played in recent times.

Diego Godín fired Atletico Madrid into the lead as he netted a goal in the 36th minute. Real Madrid's hopes for the title were almost over as the match went into the third minute of the added time. But a lifeline came Real's way as they won a corner. Luka Modrić took the corner and defender Sergio Ramos jumped the highest and headed home the equalizer. The goal from Ramos not only stretched the game into extra time but also broke Atletico Madrid's spirits.

It was a one-way street from that point onwards as Gareth Bale, Marcelo and Cristiano Ronaldo netted goals in the 110th, 118th and 120th minute respectively to seal a 4-1 victory for their team.

With the win, Real Madrid's obsession for ‘La Decima’ was finally fulfilled.

Zidane's Hat-Trick

Zidane wins hat-trick of Champions League titles for Real Madrid (Image: Reuters)

Barcelona's treble in 2014-15 in which they won UEFA Champions League, La Liga and Copa del Rey promoted Real Madrid to appoint football legend Zinedine Zidane as the Club's manager. What followed for Madrid under Zidane was truly remarkable.

First, Zidane made Madrid return to the European summit as they once again defeated Atletico Madrid this time in Milan at the San Siro stadium. It was one goal apiece for both Madrid clubs full time after the extra time and the match went into penalties. Real Madrid won the penalty 5-3 to claim its 11th Champions League.

A point to be noted about Europe's premier club football tournament ever since it was rebranded as UEFA Champions League in 1992 was that no club had managed to win the tournament in back-to-back seasons. So the odds were against Real Madrid winning the Champions League in 2017.

But under Zidane, Madrid defied the tournament's 25 years of history as they thrashed Italian powerhouse Juventus 4-1 at Millennium Stadium in Cardiff to become the first team to win the Champions League in two successive seasons.

But rewriting history was not enough for the Real Madrid side playing under Zidane. The team basked in more glory as they qualified for a third straight final in 2018. This time against Liverpool in NSC Olimpiyskiy Stadium in Kyiv, Real Madrid conceded just once but netted three to complete a hat-trick of UEFA Champions League titles.

Madrid's stunning run in the Champions League came to an end as they were dumped out by Ajax in the round of 16 in the 2019 season.

Return of Ancelotti and return of Madrid at the European helm

Return of Ancelotti and return of Madrid at the European helm (Image: Reuters)

Ancelotti was reappointed as the manager of Madrid at the start of the 2021-22 campaign. With a few new faces and striker Karim Benzema in the prime goal-scoring form, Madrid stormed into yet another Champions League final.

It was a repeat of the 2018 final as Madrid's opponents were again Liverpool. This final was devoid of all the drama of the preceding finals. Neither did it have goals galore. But Madrid ensured that they were ruthless in front of the goal. The team scored just once thanks to Vinícius jr. and the solid defence did the rest as Madrid won the final for the 14th time in its history.