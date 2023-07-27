Revised World Cup 2023 schedule soon, Bumrah fully fit, Harmanpreet Kaur ban not to be contested — takeaways from Jay Shah's press conference

Speaking at a press conference in New Delhi after a meeting with the associations hosting World Cup games, BCCI secretary Jay Shah addressed issues around revision of the 2023 World Cup schedule. He also updated on the fitness of fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah and said that the Indian cricket board will not be contesting the two-match ban imposed on the women's team skipper Harmanpreet Kaur following her outburst after the tied ODI against Bangladesh.

Three full board members have written to the International Cricket Council (ICC) for a change in schedule of their matches in the ODI World Cup in India, BCCI secretary Jay Shah said on Thursday. The World Cup starts on October 5.

Speaking after a meeting with the associations hosting World Cup games, Shah said the issue of scheduling will be sorted in the next three-four days. "Three members have written to the ICC for a schedule change. Only the date and timings will be changed, venues will not be changed. If there is a six day gap between games, we are trying to reduce it to 4-5 days. Picture will be clear in three-four days. Changes will happen in consultation with the ICC," Shah said.

It was reported earlier that the much awaited India versus Pakistan schedule could be rescheduled as October 15 happens to be the opening day of Navratri celebrations in the city and security officials will be already working overtime. A change in schedule of one game is likely to have a domino effect on the overall schedule. There was talk about shifting the game to October 14 but already two games have been scheduled on the day and there can't be a triple header on a single date.

Asked about the rescheduling of the big ticket World Cup game between India and Pakistan in Ahmedabad on October 15, Shah, without referring to the marquee clash, said: "As I have said before, few member boards have written to the ICC and decision will be taken soon." Asked if there are any security concerns for the high profile game, Shah said: "Security is not an issue at all." He also did not specify the name of the ICC full members who have requested for a schedule change. Both the BCCI and ICC had announced the World Cup schedule last month and more changes are likely to cause problems for the fans.

Bumrah is fully fit and might go to Ireland

India will be sending a second string squad for the T20I series in Ireland but a fit-again pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah is expected to be tested during the three matches in Malahide, Shah added.

Bumrah is currently doing his extensive rehabilitation at the NCA post surgery to cure his lower back stress fracture and is expected to play a couple of warm-up games before a final call is taken.

"Bumrah is totally fit and he may go to Ireland," Shah told reporters here during a media conference.

Harmanpreet Kuar ban not to be challenged

“Roger Binny and Laxman will question Harmanpreet on her outbursts during the third ODI against Bangladesh” Shah told reporters. "We are not going to challenge her suspension" Shah added on Harmanpreet's two match ODI suspension.

(With PTI inputs)