CNBC TV18
CNBC TV18
LIVE TV

Home

Latest News
Featured

Live TV

Market Live
Minis
Podcasts

CNBC-TV18 Specials

Photos
CNBC-TV18 Binge
Storyboard

Sections

Terms and Conditions

homesports NewsRemember watching Man United play on TV in 2006 07 with U 17 national team: Gurpreet Singh Sandhu

Remember watching Man United play on TV in 2006-07 with U-17 national team: Gurpreet Singh Sandhu

Remember watching Man United play on TV in 2006-07 with U-17 national team: Gurpreet Singh Sandhu
Read Time2 Min Read
Show More
Show More
Profile image

By Prakhar Sachdeo  Jul 6, 2023 3:32:31 PM IST (Published)

The star of India's success in the recently-concluded SAFF Championship, goalkeeper Gurpreet Singh Sandhu, in an exclusive interview with CNBCTV18.com talked at length about his childhood, his first memories of watching football on TV and much more. The detailed interview with Gurpreet Singh Sandhu will be published soon.

Indian men's football team goalkeeper Gurpreet Singh Sandhu hardly watched any football on TV growing up. Like most of the people around him, the ace goalkeeper was hooked to cricket as there was hardly any coverage of football in India back then.

"I never watched football on television before. Back then, most of us watched cricket. My dad loves cricket and watched it all the time," Sandhu told CNBCTV18.com in an exclusive interview.
"We didn't have much knowledge about football on television," Sandhu recalled. Sandhu grew up in the early 90s when there was hardly any football matches shown on TV in India.
View All

Most Read

Market Movers

View All
Top GainersTop Losers
CurrencyCommodities
CurrencyPriceChange%Change
X