The star of India's success in the recently-concluded SAFF Championship, goalkeeper Gurpreet Singh Sandhu, in an exclusive interview with CNBCTV18.com talked at length about his childhood, his first memories of watching football on TV and much more. The detailed interview with Gurpreet Singh Sandhu will be published soon.

Indian men's football team goalkeeper Gurpreet Singh Sandhu hardly watched any football on TV growing up. Like most of the people around him, the ace goalkeeper was hooked to cricket as there was hardly any coverage of football in India back then.

"I never watched football on television before. Back then, most of us watched cricket. My dad loves cricket and watched it all the time," Sandhu told CNBCTV18.com in an exclusive interview.

"We didn't have much knowledge about football on television," Sandhu recalled. Sandhu grew up in the early 90s when there was hardly any football matches shown on TV in India.