Remaining IPL games can't be played in India: BCCI chief Sourav Ganguly
Updated : May 10, 2021 12:27:37 IST
Sourav Ganguly, head of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), told Sportstar magazine that COVID-19 restrictions meant it was impossible to stage the remaining games in India.
The entire 2020 tournament was played in the United Arab Emirates because of the pandemic.
The popular Twenty20 league was suspended indefinitely last week after several personnel tested positive for COVID-19.
