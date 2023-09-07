CNBC TV18
Reliance Retail's Peformax activewear to be Indian football team's new official kit sponsor

Over one year, Performax has partnered with several athletes such as Jasprit Bumrah, Ravi Dahiya, Harmilan Kaur, Manu Bhaker, Ridhi Phor, Yogesh Kathuniya, and Pramod Bhagat.

By CNBCTV18.com Sept 7, 2023 5:57:11 PM IST (Published)

2 Min Read
All India Football Federation announced Reliance Retail Peformax activewear to be All India Football Federation for the Indian football team. The team will be seen in their new avatar during the 49th King’s Cup 2023 beginning in Thailand between September 7 to 10.

Indian team is set to kick off the tournament by taking on Iraq. Akhilesh Prasad, President & CEO, of Reliance Retail – Fashion & Lifestyle, said, “We are very happy to announce our association with AIFF.  Football has great potential in India and we will see the Indian football team gain prominence in years to come. This partnership is in line with our aspiration to make sports accessible in India through Performax.”
Also Read:
Rohit Sharma praises the role of ISL in helping Indian national football team take giant strides
The multi-year partnership will not only give Performax, a leading homegrown sportswear brand, exclusive rights to manufacture kits across all formats of the game but will also make it the sole supplier for all match, travel and training wear for the AIFF, including men’s, women's and youth teams. In addition, as the merchandise sponsor, Performax will also hold the rights to manufacture and retail these products.
Dr Shaji Prabhakaran, Secretary General, AIFF, said, “We welcome our new kit partner, Performax, to the Indian Football family. I am sure the players and the teams will like the new kit and will be inspired to put their best on the pitch. I wish this new partnership between the AIFF and Performax all success.”
Over one year, Performax has partnered with several athletes such as Jasprit Bumrah, Ravi Dahiya, Harmilan Kaur, Manu Bhaker, Ridhi Phor, Yogesh Kathuniya, and Pramod Bhagat.
Disclaimer: Network18, the parent company of CNBCTV18.com, is controlled by Independent Media Trust, of which Reliance Industries is the sole beneficiary.

