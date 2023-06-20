Who are the four athletes from Reliance Foundation to breach the Asian Games qualifying mark?

Reliance Foundation’s athletes also starred for their respective states in the relay events. The trio of Abhishek Dalabehera, Laluprasad Bhoi and DM Jayaram powered Odisha to a silver in the men’s 4x100m relay, while Sabita Toppo, Bonita Lakra and Sukhi Baskey were a part of the Odisha women’s 4x100m relay team that struck bronze. Elakkiyadasan added a gold by starring for Tamil Nadu in the men’s 4x100m relay, while Jyothi completed a hat-trick of medals by leading Andhra Pradesh to a silver in the women’s 4x100m relay event.

Reliance Foundation's (RF) athletes put in a splendid display in a full-strength field at the 62nd Inter-State Athletics Championships to end their campaign with 20 medals including 8 gold, 8 silver, and 4 bronze medals. In a strong showing, seven athletes from RF breached the Asian Games qualifying mark, while five shattered meet records in their events.

Amlan Borgohain’s glorious run of form saw him win gold in the 200m event with a time of 20.71s. His effort shattered Anil Kumar’s 23-year-old record of 20.80s. Jinson Johnson continued his unbeaten run in 2023 as he breached the Asian Games qualification standard on the final day of action at the 62nd National Inter State Senior Athletics Championships in Kalinga Stadium, Bhubaneswar. Jinson clinched gold in the 1500m with a timing of 3:42.77, which was also under the Asian Games qualification standard of 3:47.84.

Odisha Reliance Foundation HPC athlete Kishore Kumar Jena won a silver medal along with surpassing the qualifying mark for Asian Games through a personal best in the Javelin Throw. Jena's best effort was 82.87m in a field which saw three throwers cross the 80m mark.