Reliance Foundation Youth Sports 2022-23 receives high praise from coaches, players & partners

More than 26000 young football players from more than 2,400 clubs participated in the competition, which took place over the course of more than five months in different locations, RFYS said in a statement.

The 2022–2023 Reliance Foundation Youth Sports (RFYS) football season, which started in September 2022, came to an end earlier this month. The coaches, players and partners have lauded the tournament, which concluded at the Utorda Sports Complex in Goa.

More than 26000 young football players from more than 2,400 clubs participated in the competition, which took place over the course of more than five months in different locations, RFYS said in a statement.

"The season kicked off with a new format that featured a league and playoff round hosted across the country in states such as Jharkhand, West Bengal, Goa, Mizoram, Delhi, Haryana, Maharashtra, Gujarat, Odisha, Telangana, Karnataka and Assam," it said.

Additionally, RFYS also announced a grant of Rs. 35 lacs which will be given to around 200 teams for their winning and runners-up performance this year.

Also read: PM Modi says treating sports as extracurricular activity caused huge loss to country

The RFYS football 2022–23 season saw a wide range of players demonstrate their abilities, which was also noticed by club scouts of the Hero Indian Super League, the nation's top football league.

Anoj Naik, Physical Education Teacher, Rosary Higher Secondary School, Navelim, which won the Goa leg, spoke on the tournament, saying, “Every year we eagerly wait for RFYS tournament as it gives great exposure to our students. RFYS has been a great platform for schools across Goa."

"It’s rare that such competitions are there for girls where they can compete at a national level. With a professionally organized competition being played under the watchful eyes of the scouts our players from Goa have a great opportunity to build their career as a professional football player.”

Samir Bera, Pro-in-charge of Sports, Charuchandra College, Kolkata quotes examples of previous year’s talents, "Charuchandra College has been participating in RFYS since 2016 and two of the players are playing now in ISL - Ankit Mukherjee and Hira Mondal, and many of the players are playing the I-league."

"We are happy that the tournament has regularly provided national level competition opportunities for college students who have limited competitions opportunities in the country. With the introduction of the league competitions we are hopeful it will create good quality matches, leading to a creation of a pathway for players in the coming years.”

In order to provide coaches and physical education instructors the well-deserved exposure to professional training they deserve, RFYS, in collaboration with the Association of Indian Football Coaches (AIFC), has launched an up-skilling programme with the goal of enhancing the whole football ecosystem, it said in a statement.

RFYS is also enabling up-skilling by sponsoring licensed courses for coaches that are part of the ecosystem, it added.

Additionally, it stated that the curriculum will now be made available to the female officials who served as referees and MCs nationwide as members of the technical staff for the 2022–23 season.

Dinesh Nair, Founder Director, Association of Indian Football Coaches (AIFC) said, “RFYS Football Championship which is held across the country is a brilliant initiative ensuring competitive game time, which not only helps with the development of players but also of coaches and support staff."

"At AIFC our vision is to constantly educate and upgrade grassroots coaches which in turn will improve the quality of players and the sport. Organising continuous professional development workshops and clinics is not a one-time initiative and along with the RFYS we look forward to constantly work on the development of coaches, PE teachers and support staff in India.”

Football fans had easier access to tune in and watch owing to the live streaming of over 300 games across 20 championship centres for more than 80 days, with 20,000+ hours of viewing time on YouTube and 2.4M+ content views.