Reliance Foundation Young Champs Naupang League Season 1 sees participation of over 1500 children from Mizoram

Jun 19, 2023 3:02:09 PM IST

The Naupang league, which ran over seven months across the four districts of Aizawl, Champhai, Lunglei, and Kolasib saw a participation of over 160 teams with 1500+ boys and girls under the age group of U7, U9, U11, and U13. Reliance Foundation, the CSR arm of Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL), and Mizoram Football Association had joined hands to create a complete hyper-local pathway and decentralized approach to grassroots football in the state through Reliance Foundation Young Champs (RFYC) Naupang (Children) League.

The Reliance Foundation Young Champs Naupang League which kicked off in November 2022, concluded at the Rajiv Gandhi Stadium in Aizawl with the inter-district finals being played between Aizwal and Champai, with the Aizawl A (MFA Grassroots A) winning in the U11 category and Champai B (Best of the Rest) winning the title at the U13 category.

