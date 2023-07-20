Reliance Foundation Jr. NBA Program to take place for the 10th year in India

This year, the program will be made up of three key components, i.e. the RF Jr. NBA Championship Tournament, RF Jr. NBA Coaches Clinic and the RF Jr. NBA RISE. The RF Jr. NBA Champoonship tourmanent will be 3v3 competition that will be held across Chennai, Kottayam, Mumbai, Kochi, Bangalore, Hyderabad, Kolkata, Pune, Chandigarh, Ludhiana, Lucknow, Delhi, Aizawl and Jamshedpur. It will round off in Delhi in September, crowning the U-12 and U-14 winners for the boys and the girls category.
"Basketball has a vast followership in India across varied geographies, with immense potential amongst young talent to pursue the sport. We are pleased to work with NBA India to develop and make the sport more accessible with the Reliance Foundation Jr. NBA program. Reliance Foundation aims at developing the sports ecosystem in the country to make India a multi-sport nation," said a Reliance Foundation spokesperson.
The spokesperson added, "Our decade-long collaboration is a testament to the common vision we share, through which we have been able to impact millions of children, train hundreds of coaches, and support communities with our expertise and knowledge. We look forward to this year, which promises to be even more exciting with new additions to the program, offering more opportunities and exposure."
“We’re excited to launch the 10th edition of the Reliance Foundation Jr. NBA basketball program in India, which over the past decade has engaged millions of children and educators across the country and provided them with the resources to develop as players and leaders,” said NBA India Country Head Rajah Chaudhry.
“We’re especially looking forward to introducing new and impactful formats, programs and clinics as part of this year’s edition, which we believe will build on the positive momentum around basketball in India and inspire more youth to learn and play the game.”
Recommended ArticlesView All
Tax Talks | How to save tax on 'long term capital gains' on sale of property and shares — explained
Jul 20, 2023 IST5 Min Read
54th Year of Moon Landing | Lunar race is buoyant again after more than half a century
Jul 20, 2023 IST7 Min Read
Zoomed Out | Amendments in MOOWR Scheme — here's a viability assessment of the changes by Deloitte experts
Jul 19, 2023 IST5 Min Read
Titan MD’s pay has jumped 230% since 2019. Here’s how much CK Venkataraman took home in 2022-23
Jul 18, 2023 IST2 Min Read