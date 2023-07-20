CNBC TV18
CNBC TV18
LIVE TV

Home

Latest News
Featured

Live TV

Market Live
Minis
Podcasts

CNBC-TV18 Specials

Photos
CNBC-TV18 Binge
Storyboard

Sections

Terms and Conditions

homesports NewsReliance Foundation Jr. NBA Program to take place for the 10th year in India

Reliance Foundation Jr. NBA Program to take place for the 10th year in India

Reliance Foundation Jr. NBA Program to take place for the 10th year in India
3 Min Read
Profile image

By CNBCTV18.com Jul 20, 2023 5:57:31 PM IST (Published)

This year, the program will be made up of three key components, i.e. the RF Jr. NBA Championship Tournament, RF Jr. NBA Coaches Clinic and the RF Jr. NBA RISE. The RF Jr. NBA Champoonship tourmanent will be 3v3 competition that will be held across  Chennai, Kottayam, Mumbai, Kochi, Bangalore, Hyderabad, Kolkata, Pune, Chandigarh, Ludhiana, Lucknow, Delhi, Aizawl and Jamshedpur. It will round off in Delhi in September, crowning the U-12 and U-14 winners for the boys and the girls category. 

The Reliance Foundation has come together with the National Basketball Association to declare the 10th straight year of the RF Jr. NBA Program. The initiative will commence on July 22 and will comprise free clinics for th edevelopment of the game for all stakeholders involved across the country. The program is an iniative for the development of the sport that impart the values and fundamentals of the game amongst Indian youngsters.

"Basketball has a vast followership in India across varied geographies, with immense potential amongst young talent to pursue the sport. We are pleased to work with NBA India to develop and make the sport more accessible with the Reliance Foundation Jr. NBA program.  Reliance Foundation aims at developing the sports ecosystem in the country to make India a multi-sport nation," said a Reliance Foundation spokesperson.


Also Read:
"It’s very important to normalize talking about periods," says Lovlina Borgohain as Reliance Foundation partners with SSF for menstrual awareness in sports

The spokesperson added, "Our decade-long collaboration is a testament to the common vision we share, through which we have been able to impact millions of children, train hundreds of coaches, and support communities with our expertise and knowledge.  We look forward to this year, which promises to be even more exciting with new additions to the program, offering more opportunities and exposure."

“We’re excited to launch the 10th edition of the Reliance Foundation Jr. NBA basketball program in India, which over the past decade has engaged millions of children and educators across the country and provided them with the resources to develop as players and leaders,” said NBA India Country Head Rajah Chaudhry.

“We’re especially looking forward to introducing new and impactful formats, programs and clinics as part of this year’s edition, which we believe will build on the positive momentum around basketball in India and inspire more youth to learn and play the game.”

This year, the program will be made up of three key components, i.e. the RF Jr. NBA Championship Tournament, RF Jr. NBA Coaches Clinic and the RF Jr. NBA RISE. The RF Jr. NBA Champoonship tourmanent will be 3v3 competition that will be held across  Chennai, Kottayam, Mumbai, Kochi, Bangalore, Hyderabad, Kolkata, Pune, Chandigarh, Ludhiana, Lucknow, Delhi, Aizawl and Jamshedpur. It will round off in Delhi in September, crowning the U-12 and U-14 winners for the boys and the girls category.
The RF Jr. NBA RISE will pick out 10 players from Aizawl and Chennai for training clinics that will be conducted in a fortnightly basis throughout the year. They will be provided with complimentary training kits to bolster their practice sessions. The coaches clinic will focus on imparting all-round and holistic qualities on the ones who take the game to the youngsters across the country.
Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!

Tags

nbaReliance Foundation

Recommended Articles

View All
Tax Talks | How to save tax on 'long term capital gains' on sale of property and shares — explained 

Tax Talks | How to save tax on 'long term capital gains' on sale of property and shares — explained 

Jul 20, 2023 IST5 Min Read

54th Year of Moon Landing | Lunar race is buoyant again after more than half a century

54th Year of Moon Landing | Lunar race is buoyant again after more than half a century

Jul 20, 2023 IST7 Min Read

Zoomed Out | Amendments in MOOWR Scheme — here's a viability assessment of the changes by Deloitte experts

Zoomed Out | Amendments in MOOWR Scheme — here's a viability assessment of the changes by Deloitte experts

Jul 19, 2023 IST5 Min Read

Titan MD’s pay has jumped 230% since 2019. Here’s how much CK Venkataraman took home in 2022-23

Titan MD’s pay has jumped 230% since 2019. Here’s how much CK Venkataraman took home in 2022-23

Jul 18, 2023 IST2 Min Read

View All

Most Read

Share Market Live

View All
Top GainersTop Losers
CurrencyCommodities
CurrencyPriceChange%Change
X