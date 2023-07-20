Reliance Foundation Jr. NBA Program to take place for the 10th year in India

This year, the program will be made up of three key components, i.e. the RF Jr. NBA Championship Tournament, RF Jr. NBA Coaches Clinic and the RF Jr. NBA RISE. The RF Jr. NBA Champoonship tourmanent will be 3v3 competition that will be held across Chennai, Kottayam, Mumbai, Kochi, Bangalore, Hyderabad, Kolkata, Pune, Chandigarh, Ludhiana, Lucknow, Delhi, Aizawl and Jamshedpur. It will round off in Delhi in September, crowning the U-12 and U-14 winners for the boys and the girls category.

The Reliance Foundation has come together with the National Basketball Association to declare the 10th straight year of the RF Jr. NBA Program. The initiative will commence on July 22 and will comprise free clinics for th edevelopment of the game for all stakeholders involved across the country. The program is an iniative for the development of the sport that impart the values and fundamentals of the game amongst Indian youngsters.

"Basketball has a vast followership in India across varied geographies, with immense potential amongst young talent to pursue the sport. We are pleased to work with NBA India to develop and make the sport more accessible with the Reliance Foundation Jr. NBA program. Reliance Foundation aims at developing the sports ecosystem in the country to make India a multi-sport nation," said a Reliance Foundation spokesperson.

The spokesperson added, "Our decade-long collaboration is a testament to the common vision we share, through which we have been able to impact millions of children, train hundreds of coaches, and support communities with our expertise and knowledge. We look forward to this year, which promises to be even more exciting with new additions to the program, offering more opportunities and exposure."

“We’re excited to launch the 10th edition of the Reliance Foundation Jr. NBA basketball program in India, which over the past decade has engaged millions of children and educators across the country and provided them with the resources to develop as players and leaders,” said NBA India Country Head Rajah Chaudhry.

“We’re especially looking forward to introducing new and impactful formats, programs and clinics as part of this year’s edition, which we believe will build on the positive momentum around basketball in India and inspire more youth to learn and play the game.”

The RF Jr. NBA RISE will pick out 10 players from Aizawl and Chennai for training clinics that will be conducted in a fortnightly basis throughout the year. They will be provided with complimentary training kits to bolster their practice sessions. The coaches clinic will focus on imparting all-round and holistic qualities on the ones who take the game to the youngsters across the country.