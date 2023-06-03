English
CNBC TV18 Live Tv Live TV

Home

Latest News
Featured

Live TV

Market Live
Minis
Podcasts

CNBC-TV18 Specials

Photos
CNBC-TV18 Binge
Storyboard

Sections

Terms and Conditions

homesports NewsReigning Wimbledon champion Elena Rybakina pulls out of French Open due to illness

Reigning Wimbledon champion Elena Rybakina pulls out of French Open due to illness

Reigning Wimbledon champion Elena Rybakina pulls out of French Open due to illness
Read Time2 Min(s) Read
Show More
Show More
Profile image

By CNBCTV18.com Jun 3, 2023 6:03:56 PM IST (Updated)

Elena Rybakina was considered as one of the leading players along with Iga Swiatek and Australian Open champion Aryna Sabalenka. “I’m really upset not be able to play, but I guess that’s life,” Rybakina added.

Wimbledon champion Elena Rybakina has pulled out of the French Open due to a viral illness ahead of her third-round match. Rybakina has not been feeling well due to continuous fever, which led to a couple of sleepless nights. In a media conference, the player expressed her disappointment as she was one of the strong contenders to win the  Women Singles category in the tournament.

“I was not feeling good yesterday and the day before so I didn’t sleep two nights and had a fever. Today I really tried during the warm-up but I feel that the right decision is to withdraw because it’s really tough to play in this condition. I saw the doctor, and they said that actually, it’s all a virus here in Paris. I guess with my allergy, my immune system just went down and I picked up something," she said.
Also read: 'I am a complete player' says world number one Carlos Alcaraz after defeating Denis Shapovalov in French Open
Rybakina was considered as one of the leading players along with Iga Swiatek and Australian Open champion Aryna Sabalenka. “I’m really upset not be able to play, but I guess that’s life,” Rybakina added. “There are a lot of ups and downs. Today I just wanted to give 100%, and obviously, I’m far from being 100%.
View All

Most Read

Market Movers

View All
Top GainersTop Losers
CurrencyCommodities
CompanyPriceChng%Chng
X