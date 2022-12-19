Homesports news

FIFA World Cup final makes 32 million tune in to Jio Cinema as digital viewership takes over TV for first time

FIFA World Cup final makes 32 million tune in to Jio Cinema as digital viewership takes over TV for first time

3 Min(s) Read

By CNBCTV18.com Dec 19, 2022 1:30:35 PM IST (Updated)

Over 110 million viewers consumed content on digital, making India one of the highest digital viewership markets for the FIFA World Cup. The FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 held India’s attention with 40 billion minutes of watch time being clocked across Sports18 and JioCinema, which continued to be the No. 1 downloaded free app on iOS and Android throughout the tournament.

[object Object]

Recommended Articles

View All

Agni-V ballistic missile can target China — what it means for India

IST5 Min(s) Read

GST on Online Gaming: No consensus yet on revenue valuation to levy tax

IST4 Min(s) Read

Over a dozen acid attack cases reported per month in 2021 — Know about the laws and where the problem lies

IST5 Min(s) Read

Explained: How will the new Maharashtra panel on inter-faith and inter-caste marriages help women?

IST2 Min(s) Read

[object Object]

[object Object]
[object Object]
[object Object]
[object Object]
[object Object]
[object Object]
[object Object]
[object Object]
[object Object]
[object Object]
[object Object]
[object Object]
[object Object]
[object Object]
[object Object]
[object Object]
[object Object]
[object Object]
[object Object]
[object Object]
(Edited by : Jerome Anthony)
First Published:  IST
Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!

Tags

ArgentinaFIFA World Cup 2022JioLionel Messi

Next Article

Fact Check | Will Rs 1,000 notes come back from Jan 2023? Here's the truth