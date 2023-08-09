Real Madrid to kick-start 2023-24 La Liga campaign without a world-class goal-scorer, wait for Kylian Mbappé continues

Benzema, the club's top-goals scorer for the last five seasons, was prized out of Madrid to join Saudi Pro League club Al-Ittihad in a lucrative move. It is reported that Benzema's contract at Al-Ittihad is said to be worth just shy of £172m a year. Although the club made a big move by bringing in Jude Bellingham from Borussia Dortmund for € 103.00million. Bellingham's transfer was followed by bringing in Turkey's Arda Güler from Fenerbahce for €20.00m. But neither Bellingham nor Güler will solve Madrid's problem as they are midfielders and cannot produce as many number of goals as the likes of Benzema or other goal-scoring forwards of Madrid have done in the past.

Spanish giants Real Madrid have also had the luxury of having world class goal-scoring forwards in their ranks. From Alfredo Di Stéfano to Hugo Sánchez to Raúl González. From Ronaldo to Cristiano Ronaldo to Karim Benzema. These some of the best goal-scoring forwards that have donned the iconic white jersey of Los Blancos.

It is exactly what Real Madrid will be missing as they begin the 2023-24 La Liga campaign this weekend.

Benzema, the club's top-goals scorer for the last five seasons, was prized out of Madrid to join Saudi Pro League club Al-Ittihad in a lucrative move. It is reported that Benzema's contract at Al-Ittihad is said to be worth just shy of £172m a year. Although the club made a big move by bringing in Jude Bellingham from Borussia Dortmund for € 103.00million. Bellingham's transfer was followed by bringing in Turkey's Arda Güler from Fenerbahce for €20.00m.

But neither Bellingham nore Güler will solve Madrid's problem as they are midfielders and cannot produce as many number of goals as the likes of Benzema or other goal-scoring forwards mentioned above have done in the past.

For the longest time, Madrid have wanted to sign French superstar Kylian Mbappé but has been unable to. But their wish to get the World Cup winning French forward to Madrid has not materialized thus far. As things stand, Madrid might have to wait for the next summer transfer window to finally bring him to the Santiago Bernabeu.

Madrid has only signed Joselu on a loan from Espanyol. The 33-year-old striker blossomed late in his career but has been a regular with Spain’s national team. The hope is that he can team up well with Vinícius Júnior and Rodrygo, the young Brazilian duo that last season showed signs they can take on a greater role in attack.

Vinícius’ season was marked by a series of racist insults against him by fans, which ultimately prompted an outpouring of support for the Brazilian from sports figures around the world. The insults against Vinícius spurred government officials into action to boost the fight against racism.

The only other attacking-minded player currently available for Madrid coach Carlo Ancelotti is 24-year-old Brahim Díaz, who returned to the squad after a three-year loan with AC Milan. He is listed by Madrid as one of the squad's forwards but has often played as an attacking midfielder.

In addition to Benzema, Madrid has also lost forwards Eden Hazard, Marco Asensio and Mariano Díaz. Neither of them played much last season but were options off the bench for Ancelotti.

The coach said a few months back that Madrid would look for “a striker who can score goals and link up well with the others.”

Harry Kane was among the strikers reportedly on the list of candidates to replace Benzema, but the Tottenham striker has been more widely linked with Bayern Munich.

Madrid’s defense will remain mostly unchanged, anchored by goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois, but the midfield will be boosted by the addition of young England midfielder Jude Bellingham from Borussia Dortmund. He will mix up with veterans Toni Kroos and Luka Modric, who had their contracts renewed for what should be their final seasons with the Spanish club. It starts with a game at Athletic Bilbao on Saturday.

Madrid finished last season with three titles — the UEFA Super Cup, Club World Cup and Copa del Rey. But it finished second in the Spanish league, 10 points behind champion Barcelona, and was eliminated by Manchester City in the semifinals of the Champions League.

More success this season could depend on whether the club can find a way to keep succeeding in attack without a true scorer. Or on whether it can finally succeed with signing Mbappé.